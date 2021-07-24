Top 5 most memorable moments in Arjen Robben's career

There is absolutely no doubt that Arjen Robben was one of the most gifted players of this generation. The Dutchman started his career at Groningen and then moved to some of the top clubs in Europe. He had great stints with Chelsea and Real Madrid but his biggest achievements came during his time at Bayern Munich.

Arjen Robben was one of the most watchable players of this generation.

Known for his blistering pace, remarkable dribbling and exceptional ball control, Robben had one of the most gifted left foot in World football. His trademark cut-in goals from the right were one of the greatest spectacles of this generation. The Flying Dutchman has decided to hang up his boots for the second time since returning from retirement to feature for his boyhood club Groningen.

He has featured for some of the top clubs in Europe and has had innumerable special moments in his illustrious career. He has also represented the Netherlands for 13 long years and has guided them to the finals of the World Cup in 2014. So amidst all his achievements we list out his top five moments from a much celebrated career.

#5 Overflow of emotions after MOTM display on return from injury

FC Groningen v PSV Eindhoven - Dutch Eredivisie

Nicknamed the 'Man of Glass' for his persistent injury problems, Robben was sidelined for around seven months before returning to the field for Groningen. The Dutchman was named in the starting XI in an Eredivisie match against Emmen and the veteran winger was simply delighted to be back on the field again after a long injury layoff.

In Groningen's 4-0 demolition of FC Emmen in Eredivise, Robben came up with two assists to guide his boyhood club to a scintillating win on his return. It was a great moment for the winger as he was out of action for such a long time and returned to his best with two assists. It was a sign of the winning mentality that he showed throughout his glorious footballing career.

Arjen Robben couldn’t control his emotions after winning MOTM with two assists.



It was his first start for seven months after a long-term injury ❤️



(via @espnnl) pic.twitter.com/mBMQM2GlWA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 9, 2021

At the end of the game, Robben found out that he was acknowledged as the Man of the Match for his sensational performance in a famous win. Hearing this news, the Dutchman simply broke down in tears. All that frustration and sadness came out through gushing through tears. His motivation to play for Groningen at the end of his career has always been to help the club grow. It may not be the most remarkable moment in Robben's career but it was truly magical seeing his passion for the game even after winning so many accolades.

#4 Demolition against St. Pauli

Inter Milan v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League

It was a rather meaningless fixture in the Bundesliga back in 2011 when Bayern locked horns with lowly St Pauli. Borussia Dortmund had already secured the German title that season and there was very little motivation for the Bavarians to produce something extraordinary. However for St. Pauli it was a matter of survival as losing that game would mean relegation.

It was a match where Robben, Franck Ribery and Mario Gomez worked in tandem and produced an attacking masterclass. The Bavarians dominated the game from start to finish, winning 8-1 against St. Pauli. Robben ended the night netting two goals and providing three assists. That day, the Dutchman proved his attacking prowess and gave a glimpse to the Bayern fans of what they can expect in the coming years.

Arjen Robben. 20 years dedicated to the game, 20 years of defenders knowing what was coming next but knowing they could never stop it. 11 league titles. European Champion. World Cup finalist. Some think he was wrong to only use his left foot, the stats prove he was right. pic.twitter.com/d27ZlABfC3 — VERSUS (@vsrsus) July 15, 2021

While his goalscoring ability is highly lauded, his creativity and playmaking do not get that much recognition. Robben's assists were different in nature, one came from a corner and the other was a result of an inch perfect through ball. he also stepped up to score a rare headed goal. This performance may not have come against the fiercest of opponents but it will always be a testament to his exceptional attacking prowess.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar