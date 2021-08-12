Top 5 midfielders to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season

The new La Liga season starts tomorrow, and it promises to bring a plethora of changes. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have moved to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the captaincy of Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Trying to cope with change, clubs will desperately be looking for some inspiration and we believe it is set to come from the middle of the park.

La Liga has come to be known for breeding some of the best midfielders the world has ever seen, and the current crop of the 2021-22 season looks destined to follow the path paved by their predecessors. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the clubs' potential source of inspiration. Without further ado, here are the

Top 5 midfielders to keep an eye on in the 2021-22 La Liga season

#5 Rodrigo de Paul - Atletico Madrid

Beating the odds, Atletico Madrid finished at the top of the La Liga table last season. They will take on considerably weakened Barcelona and Real Madrid outfits this season and will look to do the double over them.

While both Real Madrid and Barcelona have lost invaluable assets, Atletico have brought in a revered midfield talent who goes by the name of Rodrigo de Paul. De Paul, who signed from Udinese Calcio in the summer, is set to be one of the first names on the team sheet for Diego Simeone. We expect him to have a telling impact.

Rodrigo De Paul's Serie A 17/18 season stats:



- 2319 min. played (25.8 90s)

- 12 G+A

- 2.6 Key passes/90

- 4.9 Progressive passes/90

- 7.1 Pressures passes/90

- 4.2 SCA/90

- 0.5 GCA/90

- 2.6 Succ. dribbles/90 (56% succ.)



He was always a superb player! pic.twitter.com/aVt4Pgw3SO — FutureCentro (@FutureCentro) June 19, 2021

The new Atletico Madrid midfielder was one of the best players for Argentina at Copa America 2021 and played a crucial role in orchestrating Lionel Messi’s first international trophy. He has a proven track record of dominating the middle of the pitch and popping up with goals every now and then. We expect to see more of the same from the 27-year-old in the 2021-22 La Liga season.

#4 Marcos Llorente - Atletico Madrid

After he failed to evict Casemiro from the defensive midfield position, Real Madrid reluctantly sold Marcos Llorente to rivals Atletico Madrid. So far, the unexpected move has been a blessing for the young Spaniard.

Last season, Diego Simeone shuffled his pack to give Marcos Llorente a more advanced role on the pitch. Thanks to his long strides and endless stamina, he proved himself to be quite a handful, and provided Atletico with a blend of attacking flourish and midfield stability.

No player has provided more assists in La Liga this season than Marcos Llorente (11).



He’s also scored 12 goals. 😎 pic.twitter.com/FTvWKHUcKZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2021

Llorente was deployed as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, secondary striker, and even as a right midfielder. His versatility shone through, and he was successful in each of those positions. He ended the season with 12 goals and 11 assists - numbers that many attackers could not match in the league.

