Top 5 midfielders to watch in the 2021-22 Serie A season

Serie A kicked off with a bang this month and we have been entertained with some scintillating football. Lazio, Inter, Napoli, AS Roma and Juventus are under new managers but their goal of winning the title at the end of the season remains the same.

"Attack wins you games; defense wins you titles" – but the one connecting the two is the midfield. Often, the midfielders are the ones who run the game and control the pace of it.

Serie A is no different and the Italian league is easily one of the toughest for midfielders to have a major impact in. On that note, let's take a look at the

Top 5 midfielders to keep an eye on in the 2021-22 Serie A season

Note: This listicle is not ranked and is just a list of 5 midfielders to keep an eye on in the 2021-22 Serie A season.

#5 Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

AC Milan are without Franck Kessie right now as he suffered a muscle injury in training earlier this month. That saw Sandro Tonali start the season as the lone defensive midfielder for the San Siro side.

The young Italian did not disappoint and even scored a goal in Milan's 4-1 win over Cagliari. He played just 68 minutes in that game but was on the pitch for the entire match in their season opener at Sampdoria.

🎥El Golazo de Sandro Tonali en el regreso a San Siro de los Rossoneri



✅Primer gol (Alla Pirlo) para Tonali con la camiseta del AC Milan



Pensamientos?🔴⚫⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XSEYVlF8Ea — Pipo York⚔ (@PipoYork) August 30, 2021

Sandro Tonali is seen as the future of AC Milan and this season, he will be out to prove why. The 21-year-old will be one to keep an eye on this season as the San Sio side start their transition away from Franck Kessie, who has been a vital part of their starting XI for the past few seasons.

#4 Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma)

US Salernitana v AS Roma - Serie A

Jose Mourinho is back in Serie A and he is in charge of AS Roma this season. The Portuguese manager has been called out for his 'defensive style of play' at his former clubs but things seem to have changed.

Lorenzo Pellegrini highlights against Salernitana. 2 goals, 91% pass completion, 5 shots, 1 key pass, plenty of grinta and composure, once again showing why he is the captain of this Roma. The guy will continue to get better and better. pic.twitter.com/mqB8yqOZ7H — Rome Antics (@RomeAntics_) August 30, 2021

AS Roma are playing some free-flowing football and Lorenzo Pellegrini has been in the middle of it so far. The Italian has scored twice already this season and was the man of the match in AS Roma's 4-0 demolition of Salernitana this past weekend.

Should Pellegrini keep his form going, there is no reason why AS Roma cannot challenge for the title this season. The addition of Tammy Abraham has seen the team's link-up play become better and that has certainly helped the Italian midfielder as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh