Top 5 greatest moments/events in the history of Serie A

The Italian league has several moments/events worth reminiscing with numerous legends having plied their trade in it.

by holdingmidfielder 24 Feb 2017

Juventus have dominated Serie A this decade

Founded in 1929, Serie A is one of the premier footballing institutions in not only Europe but the world. The Italian league has established itself as one of the top five leagues in Europe and has millions of football fans glued to their TV sets year after year.

Over the course of the years, the league has presented us with numerous moments, records, victories to cherish and carry with us for a lifetime. When we had to choose the 5 most precious moments/events that have captured our imagination, let it be said, we were spoilt for choice.

The plethora of talent that has played in the league, the dominant teams that have been fielded and the world class managers that have revolutionised the game gave us a pleasant headache. In this segment, we bring to you 5 of the greatest moments/events from the Italian SerieA.

#1 Juventus winning the league for five Consecutive seasons

The Old Lady of Turin was caught in the midst of one of the biggest scandals that rocked the Italian football in mid-2000’s when they were implicated in a match-fixing scandal. The legendary club was relegated to the Serie B as a punishment for their deeds, an event that led to departures of several key players including Lillian Thuram, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fabio Cannavaro, and more importantly the emergence of the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved and David Trezeguet as legends.

Unsuspectingly, the club achieved promotion without much fuss during the 2006-07 season and have been a critical part of the Italian league ever since.

Yet, it is over the last five years that the Turin-based club has established itself as the premier club in Italy as well as Europe. That transformation was completed towards the end of the 2015-16 season when they clinched their 5th consecutive league title to match the most consecutive league titles ever won by an Italian team.

Perhaps, it is their subsequent redemption from a crime, to rise from the ashes that makes their achievement a memorable moment in the history of Serie A.