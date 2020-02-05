Top 5 most expensive signings in the January 2020 transfer window

Vikas Mishra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

Bruno Fernandes

Clubs across Europe have shared rather conflicting views about the winter transfer window, since its inception in 2003. While some clubs prefer not to sign players during the January window as they believe that it's difficult to get value for money in the mid-season market, others, however, feel free to splash their money in a bid to salvage their season.

Just like any other window, many players are often linked with various clubs throughout the January market and it wasn't any different this year. Many clubs desperately tried to fix their ongoing issues in bids to try and save their respective seasons.

The big spenders of this January window as speculated were English clubs. So, with that in mind, let's have a look at the most expensive signings from the 2020 January transfer window.

5. Steven Bergwijn (PSV - Spurs): £25 million

Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur snatched up the pacy Dutch winger for £25 million from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. After spending 9 years in PSV, the 22-year old finally achieved his desired Premier League move. Steven Bergwijn winger has brilliant dribbling ability and relentless pace and makes him pretty difficult for defenders to deal with.

Bergwijn is a versatile attacker capable of playing anywhere across the attack. During his time in Eredivisie, the winger completed 2.8 key passes per game which suggests that he is also capable of creating a few chances for his teammates. Bergwijn is a good finisher, from both outside and inside of the 18-yard box.

Along with his ability to create chances, the winger also averaged 2.5 dribbles per game and won 1.4 fouls per game before finally moving to Spurs. At just 22 years of age, Bergwijn can be a real asset for Mourinho's spurs for a long time.

