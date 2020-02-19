×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Top 5 most overrated players in the Premier League 2019-20

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 07:44 IST

Some player were tipped to have great a great season, but have so far failed to impress
Some player were tipped to have great a great season, but have so far failed to impress

The Premier League race is pretty much settled as Liverpool boasts of a huge lead at the top of the table. The Reds have dominated the English top-flight, just as their individual players have been at the top of their game.

So far, we can name a couple of players who have been worth the hype, having displayed consistent performances week in and week out. However, there are others who were touted to make big impacts but have simply flattered to deceive.

They may not necessarily have been flops, but these players have simply failed to reach the heights that pundits and fans tipped them to attain.

Below, we take a look at the top five most overrated players in the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season.

Also Read: Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire's talent is undoubted but he's yet to make a big impact on the Man United defence

For a player who was signed for as much as £80 million, it is fair to say that Harry Maguire has not lived up to the hype yet. The England international arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations but his presence has changed very little in Manchester United’s faltering defence.

Maguire’s partnership with Victor Lindelof has been breached far too easily this season and that lives so much to desired. His quality is undoubted, but he’s yet to prove it in a Red Devils shirt.

Advertisement

So much is expected from the world’s most expensive defender, but the 26-year-old’s performances so far have not been worth the money paid for him. The former Leicester City rearguard has picked up in recent weeks but he still needs to do more to justify his hefty price tag.

Also Read: Top 5 most ill-disciplined players in world football right now

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 19 Feb 2020, 07:44 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester United Harry Maguire Callum Hudson-Odoi Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us