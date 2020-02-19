Top 5 most overrated players in the Premier League 2019-20

Some player were tipped to have great a great season, but have so far failed to impress

The Premier League race is pretty much settled as Liverpool boasts of a huge lead at the top of the table. The Reds have dominated the English top-flight, just as their individual players have been at the top of their game.

If Liverpool were only awarded two points for every Premier League victory this season, they would still be on top of the table. pic.twitter.com/7qKfpWbBUV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 17, 2020

So far, we can name a couple of players who have been worth the hype, having displayed consistent performances week in and week out. However, there are others who were touted to make big impacts but have simply flattered to deceive.

They may not necessarily have been flops, but these players have simply failed to reach the heights that pundits and fans tipped them to attain.

Below, we take a look at the top five most overrated players in the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season.

#5 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire's talent is undoubted but he's yet to make a big impact on the Man United defence

For a player who was signed for as much as £80 million, it is fair to say that Harry Maguire has not lived up to the hype yet. The England international arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations but his presence has changed very little in Manchester United’s faltering defence.

Maguire’s partnership with Victor Lindelof has been breached far too easily this season and that lives so much to desired. His quality is undoubted, but he’s yet to prove it in a Red Devils shirt.

So much is expected from the world’s most expensive defender, but the 26-year-old’s performances so far have not been worth the money paid for him. The former Leicester City rearguard has picked up in recent weeks but he still needs to do more to justify his hefty price tag.

