Top 5 Most Underrated Players in the Premier League

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
543   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:37 IST

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Some players get the recognition they deserve, some don't. There are players who are noticed for every little thing they do, be it on or off the pitch, good or bad. The likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Paul Pogba for instance.

However, there are a set of players who fight tooth and nail, and they yet go unnoticed for their doings. They contribute to the team in every way possible, delivering consistent performances week in week out, but they still somehow manage to dodge the limelight, unintentionally.

Here is my take on few of the Premier League players who are overlooked despite their consistent form, and starting with the unpopular yet the most effective player for Arsenal, Sead Kolasinac.

#5 Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Fair to say, Kolasinac has thrived under Unai Emery. The Bosnian player has improved tremendously under Unai Emery and was a key part of Arsene Wenger's side as well, but injuries kept him sidelined for most of the season.

The left-back gets himself involved in the game better than most of the wingers, and his constant low crosses often tend to trouble the opposition defence.

Kolasinac has recorded 2.5 key passes in every game, and that shows the amount of involvement he has in Arsenal's attacks. Bellerin and Kolasinac through the flanks have registered nearly 7 assists in all competitions this season, and they are key players in Emery's era.

Arsenal was 22 games unbeaten till last week when they played Southampton away from home and registered their third loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, they were without Sead Kolasinac in the squad. That sums it up all.



1 / 5 NEXT
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a Gunner by birth.
