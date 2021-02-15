Top 5 new arrivals in the Serie A this season (2020-21)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking finances, many Serie A teams did not hesitate to bolster their squads in the transfer market last summer.

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus spent close to €90 million on new signings; the likes of Inter Milan, AS Roma and Atalanta, to name a few, also kept themselves busy in the transfer window.

Five best arrivals in the 2020-21 Serie A:

Among many new promising arrivals this season, a Real Madrid reject and a talented American in particular, have set the stage alight in the Serie A. On that note, let us have a look at the five best arrivals in the Serie A this campaign.

Honourable mentions: Vedat Muriqi (Lazio) and Brahim Diaz (AC Milan).

#5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - €70 million

Victor Osimhen could be a beast in the Serie A under Gennaro Gattuso's tutelage.

It speaks volumes about a player's talent when they become the club's most expensive signing at the age of only 22. Victor Osimhen is one such player.

Osimhen, who was signed by Napoli from Lille for a whopping €70 million, is a promising striker with tremendous potential.

Victor Osimhen exchanged jersey with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo after Napoli's 1-0 win against Juventus yesterday.



The present vs the future🐐.https://t.co/xDEdmXhMQ0 — Legit.ng (@legitngnews) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

With 13 goals, he finished behind only three players - Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Dembele - in the Ligue 1 scoring charts last season.

The Nigerian sensation's career with Napoli has gotten off on a wrong note with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 wreaking havoc on his season. But Osimhen could be the main man in Napoli's attacking vanguard, especially in the Serie A, once he's fully fit.

#4 Pedro (AS Roma) - Free transfer

Pedro's debut Serie A campaign has been marred by injuries

Seeking to bolster their attack last summer, AS Roma roped in Pedro Rodriguez on a free transfer from Chelsea.

An absolute beast during his prime years at Barcelona, the Spaniard endured five mixed seasons in the Premier League. At 33, Pedro is now looking to wind down his illustrious career in the Serie A.

Advertisement

After a promising start to life at AS Rome, netting four goals and making four assists from his first seven Serie A games, Pedro's season was interrupted by injuries.

He has been struggling with muscle problems since the turn of the year. Nevertheless, the Giallorossi will hope to have him back sooner rather than later.