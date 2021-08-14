Top 5 new signings to watch in the 2021-22 Premier League season

The English Premier League has always been blessed with some of the most talented players in the world.

The top-flight's purchasing power and sheer competitiveness have always made it a lucrative destination not just for budding stars but seasoned professionals too.

In the ongoing summer transfer window too, there have been a few more new players making their way to British shores. A number of players have also switched clubs within the Premier League.

With the 2021-22 Premier League season now underway, here are the

Top 5 new signings in the Premier League you must watch out for

#5 Danny Ings (Aston Villa)

Danny Ings is backed to succeed at Aston Villa

Until a few years ago, Danny Ings was at a crossroads in his career. Blighted by injuries and struggling to conjure his best form, the striker's best days seemed to be behind him.

However, moving to Southampton breathed a new life into his career. After three successful years, which yielded 41 league goals in 91 games, he has now joined Aston Villa.

The former Liverpool man, when fit and firing, could be as deadly as any striker could get, evinced by his stunning 22-goal haul in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Aston Villa are preparing for life without Jack Grealish and signing a quality goalscorer like Ings is a step in the right direction.

#4 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Varane is looking to recapture his best form with Manchester United

Real Madrid have lost both their defensive pillars this summer, with Sergio Ramos going to Paris Saint-Germain and Raphael Varane joining Manchester United.

The Frenchman's performances have been suspect lately, making a series of costly mistakes which led to him being deemed surplus to their requirements.

However, his accomplishments in the last decade and world-class stature in football were still reason enough for the Red Devils to splash the cash for his services.

Among the best defenders of his generation, Varane is an excellent tackler and possesses a great positional sense, whilst also being dominant in the air, thanks to his towering figure.

It's hard to believe he's still only 28, given he's been around the block for a really long time and got his mitts on everything that club football has to offer.

On the bright side, it shows Varane still has time to recapture his mojo and United will be hoping to bring out the best in him again as they prepare to relaunch their Premier League title bid.

