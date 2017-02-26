La Liga 2016/17: Top 5 off-field mistakes of the season so far

Sometimes, one mistake is all it takes in football to endanger an entire season.

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 11:40 IST

The departure of Alcacer and Mustafi has hurt Valencia

The La Liga may be a division renowned for its unprecedented aesthetics on the field, but that’s not to say we’re not served up a host of entertaining events off of it.

As with most campaigns, the 2016/17 season has seen Real Madrid and Barcelona tussling for superiority at the top, with Los Blancos currently leading, and while some sides have threatened to challenge this superiority complex, a large handful fell away very early indeed.

It’s not only towards the top but also amidst the relegation pack that we have seen some costly misjudgements in both the transfer market and boardroom, in general, this term. Here, therefore, we have compiled a list of five particularly damaging, off-field mistakes by La Liga teams this season.

#1 Valencia’s triple sale and failure to replace them

Valencia have certainly had a torrid time of it in the La Liga over the past couple of years, finishing a very average twelfth last season and lingering around mid-table once again this term. The more cynical football fan might claim that this mediocrity threatens to translate into devastation, with the Spaniards just ten points off the drop-zone at present.

The misery stems from last summer’s transfer business. Following a disappointing campaign, the majority of Spanish football followers would’ve expected a bold statement of intent from Valencia in the transfer window; all they got was a pathetic whimper. The spine of the team was stripped bare, with Shkodran Mustafi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer all departing for combined fees of €106 million, with the latter two joining rivals Barcelona.

Not only were the club’s three main components sent packing, but the likes of other important players – Sofiane Feghouli, Alvaro Negredo and Pablo Piatti – were also allowed to go, the former to West Ham on a free and the other two on loan deals.

Valencia’s reply was by no means impressive; the club spent just under €30 million on nine players, five of which were brought in on loan. Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala were snapped up to plug the gap in defence but Valencia’s total of 41 goals conceded this campaign, the fourth highest in the division, suggests they’ve done little to appease the defensive concerns.

The stringent approach to transfers laid down by the directors at the club have seriously limited any progress this campaign and such reluctance to spend even pushed manager Cesare Prandelli out the door at the end of last year.