Top 5 Oldest Goal Scorers in the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has witnessed some incredible moments over the years, with records being shattered and new milestones being set. One such intriguing aspect of the tournament is the age-defying prowess of certain players who continue to find the back of the net well into their late 30s and even early 40s.

In this article, we delve into the top five oldest goal-scorers in the UEFA Champions League.

Oldest Goal Scorers in the UEFA Champions League

Pepe - 40 years, 254 days

Portuguese defender Pepe etched his name into the history books on November 7, 2023, during a clash against Antwerp. At the remarkable age of 40 years and 254 days, Pepe demonstrated that age is just a number as he scored a crucial goal for his team.

Francesco Totti - 38 years, 59 days

Francesco Totti, the legendary Italian forward, showcased his enduring goal-scoring ability on November 25, 2014, against CSKA Moscow. Aged 38 years and 59 days at the time, Totti's goal not only reflected his individual brilliance but also his unwavering commitment to AS Roma, the club where he spent his entire career.

Ryan Giggs - 37 years, 290 days

Wales' football icon, Ryan Giggs, left an indelible mark on the UEFA Champions League when, at the age of 37 years and 290 days, he found the net against Benfica on September 14, 2011. The veteran winger's goal was a testament to his enduring quality and the longevity of his career at the highest level of European football.

Sergio Ramos - 37 years, 244 days

Sergio Ramos, known for his defensive prowess, surprised many by making his mark as a goal-scorer as well. On November 29, 2023, at the age of 37 years and 244 days, Ramos scored a crucial goal against PSV Eindhoven. With this goal, Ramos made history by scoring the 10,000th goal ever scored in the competition (since it rebranded as the Champions League in 1992).

His ability to contribute offensively, even in the twilight of his career, showcased his versatility and determination to make an impact in important matches.

Filippo Inzaghi - 37 years, 87 days

Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi, renowned for his predatory instincts in front of goal, added another feather to his cap on November 3, 2010. At the age of 37 years and 87 days, Inzaghi scored against Real Madrid, highlighting his enduring ability to find the back of the net with his trademark poise and precision.