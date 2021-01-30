Top 5 on-loan players this season | 2020-21

In the January transfer window, clubs either buy or loan players to strengthen their squads before the second half of the season.

However, unlike in other seasons, many clubs have largely looked to take players on loan this campaign owing to the financial difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five most impressive on-loan players this season:

Many on-loan players have impressed with their performances this season and may earn permanent moves away from their parent club.

On that note, let us have a look at the five most impressive on-loan players in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

#5 Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea/Napoli)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has established himself in Napoli's midfield.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons on loan at different clubs, impressing in every season. The combative Chelsea midfielder is currently on loan at Napoli and has become one of their key players in midfield.

Starting alongside Fabian Ruiz in midfield, the Frenchman has done excellently while sitting in front of the back-line. Bakayoko has helped soften the blow of losing Allan to Everton in the summer.

If he keeps playing at the level he has throughout the season, Napoli could make his deal permanent. At only 26-years old, Tiemoue Bakayoko could anchor Napoli's midfielder for years to come.

#4 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina/Juventus)

Federico Chiesa has been a standout performer for Juventus this season.

When Juventus brought in Federico Chiesa on a two-year loan deal in the summer, many thought the Italian midfielder would take time to establish himself as a starter in the Bianconeri's stacked midfield. However, Chiesa has been a revelation at Juventus this season.

The midfielder has brought energy and attacking impetus when he is on the field. Chiesa's versatility in midfield allows him to even start on the flanks when needed.

The main aspect which makes Federico Chiesa stand out from the other Juventus midfielders is his contributions in front of goal.

The Italian player has bagged six goals and five assists this season. He is Juventus' second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. At 23-years old, Chiesa has all the attributes to become the next great Juventus midfielder.