Top 5 performers for Real Madrid so far this season

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:19 IST

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Having begun the season in disastrous fashion which led to the sack of Julen Lopetegui, a bit of calm seems to have returned to Real Madrid since the appointment of former youth manager Santiago Solari.

The goals have returned and even though there are still some issues to iron out, the results have improved drastically (albeit with some shock defeats in between).

Having reached the midpoint of the current season, there are numerous players who have been utterly disappointing for Real, while others have shone like a million stars for Los Blancos. In this piece, we take a look at five players who have been top performers for Real Madrid so far this season.

#5 Vinicius Jr

Vinicius in action for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup final
Vinicius in action for Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup final

Identified as the next superstar from Brazil, Real Madrid shelled out €45m for his services, with the then 16-year-old having barely featured for the senior team of Flamengo.

He arrived Real Madrid with just 69 senior appearances to his name and found it hard to get playing time, as former coach Lopetegui showed a distinct lack of trust in him.

Since Solari's appointment, however, the 18-year-old has seen an improvement in his playing time, as the 42-year-old gaffer has shown that he is not afraid to give youth a chance.

In 10 matches in all competitions this season, he has scored two goals while providing a further three assists, but it is for his directness and willingness to take on opposition defenders for which he has earned the most acclaim.

Solari seems to be biding his time to let Vinicius mature properly before unleashing him fully to terrorise opposition defences, but with his displays so far, he has shown that he is more than capable of handling the pressure of being a Real Madrid forward, especially seeing as Marco Asensio is horribly off-form.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
