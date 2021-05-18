Football, they say, is a young man's sport (try telling that to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi). With a lot of emphasis on fitness, stamina and speed in the modern game, more and more players are finding themselves sidelined once they cross the age of 30.

However, these 5 players have defied time and have almost got better the older they have got. The top 3 players in this list are arguably the top 3 players in world football at the moment.

While they might not have the explosive pace of players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, their experience, skill and desire to keep getting better makes these 5 players true legends of the sport.

Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Top 5 players above the age of 30 currently (2021)

#5 N'Golo Kante - Chelsea (30 years old)

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

One of the best defensive midfielders to ever play the game, N'Golo Kante has been in fine form for Chelsea this season. The 30-year-old has played a crucial role in Chelsea's renaissance under Thomas Tuchel.

A tenacious tackler, N'Golo Kante showed his importance to the team with a stunning performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

Paul Pogba on N'Golo Kante:



🗣️"He’s the most beloved player in the history of football. You cannot hate him, it's not possible. He's humble, kind, professional. He'll never complain, he will work. He’s got everything. He’s good technically, with good passing & he’s everywhere!" pic.twitter.com/WKhBpM5mre — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) May 17, 2021

A true team player, Kante always leaves it all on the field. His stamina, determination and grit are unrivaled while his skill on the ball is grossly underestimated.

N'Golo Kante will need to be at his best for Chelsea if they are to win the Champions League final against Manchester City.

#4 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid (33 years old)

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Real Madrid have had a difficult season. Bad form, numerous injuries and the Covid crisis have all threatened to derail Real Madrid's 2020-21 campaign. However, one man who has almost singlehandedly kept them relevant in the La Liga title race this season has been Karim Benzema.

🇫🇷🥇 Karim Benzema has won the UNFP Trophy for being the 'Best French Player Abroad' for the 2020/21 season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/oB9rUCwrAe — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 17, 2021

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus, Karim Benzema has become Real Madrid's main goalscoring threat. This season, the French superstar has scored an incredible 29 goals and grabbed a further 8 assists in just 44 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid might end the season trophyless, but Karim Benzema can definitely be proud of his efforts and goalscoring display this season.

