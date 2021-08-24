Top 5 players who can replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Kylian Mbappe, who currently wears the number 7 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is the most valuable player in the world. Surprisingly, if rumors are to be believed, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could very well be heading out of France in the final week of the summer transfer window.

After he turned heads in a Monaco shirt, Paris Saint-Germain paid a whopping €145 million in transfer fees to get the Frenchman on their books in 2018. Domestic league and cup success followed, and even the European dream came agonisingly close to being fulfilled. This season, PSG have assembled an even better squad, hoping to take the final step. Unfortunately, even the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos has not yet convinced Kylian Mbappe to sign an extension.

With the number 7’s contract expiring in a year, PSG cannot afford to let their star man join a club — possibly Real Madrid — for free. This means they are likely to accept a bid in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The void left by Mbappe would be hard to fill, of course, but there are some solid options who could at least help with damage control. PSG will be desperate to replace Kylian Mbappe should they lose him this month. On that note, here is a look at the

Top 5 players who could fill in for Kylian Mbappe at PSG

#5 Mauro Icardi

If Kylian Mbappe’s sale goes through, PSG’s first instinct would be to look for a star in the transfer market. However, we believe PSG already have a capable forward in their ranks who could become a regular following Kylian Mbappe's departure.

With Lionel Messi and Neymar set to occupy both wings, all PSG need is a capable centre-forward to fill in for Kylian Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi certainly fits the bill. The former Inter Milan man is capable of performing under pressure and would heavily benefit from the creativity of Neymar and Messi. Icardi has already started in all three games for PSG this season, scoring two goals.

It might take a while for him to get accustomed to the pressure of Kylian Mbappe's shoes, but the Argentine possesses the quality to be clinical and decisive for his team.

#4 Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Thanks to Barcelona's ill-conceived transfer policy, PSG were able to get their hands on Lionel Messi for free. Unfortunately, despite unloading their biggest star, Barcelona are still in a pickle and will need to get rid of a couple of high-profile stars to get their finances in order.

Under normal circumstances, Antoine Griezmann should be untouchable at Barcelona. At present, though, he seems to be a luxury Barcelona cannot afford. Unlikely as it is, if PSG make the move for Griezmann, he will be able to move to his country, which could prove to be tempting for him. Meanwhile, the move could alleviate Barcelona's financial crisis and PSG will get a very capable Kylian Mbappe replacement.

