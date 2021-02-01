Top 5 players with the most direct free-kick goals in the last 5 years (Europe's top leagues)

Free-kicks often provide players with an excellent chance to score goals by giving them control of the play from a dead ball. Over the years, several players have become free-kick specialists because of their mercurial talent when it comes to these set pieces.

Direct free-kicks are usually works of beauty as players are required to use the best of their abilities to convert them. Players spend hours upon hours practising free-kicks, hoping to perfect them one day.

Across Europe's top 5 leagues, several top players have become free-kick specialists for their respective teams and often score from these situations, with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi being a prime example.

On that note, here is a look at the top 5 footballers who have scored the most number of direct free-kicks across Europe's top 5 leagues over the last 5 seasons:

#5 Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) - 7

Iago Aspas in action for Celta de Vigo

Iago Aspas has been Celta de Vigo's best free-kick specialist for a few years now. The 33-year-old striker is currently playing his 12th season for the club and was a part of the side when Celta de Vigo were promoted to La Liga from Segunda Division in 2012.

Aspas spent the next two seasons at Liverpool and Sevilla respectively before returning to Celta de Vigo in 2015. The Spaniard has made a total of 365 appearances for the club in all competitions and has registered 161 goals and 43 assists in that time.

In the last 5 seasons, Aspas has scored 7 direct free-kick goals in the league for Celta de Vigo.

#4 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 7

Paulo Dybala in action during a Juventus training session

27-year-old Paulo Dybala is now playing his 7th season for Serie A giants Juventus and is on the verge of crossing the 100-goal mark for the club.

La Joya has made 244 appearances for Juventus and has scored 98 goals and assisted 40 more. During his time at Juventus, Dybala has won 11 major trophies including 5 Serie A titles.

Dybala has also come to be known as a player who is capable of converting from free-kicks and has taken many for the club in the last few years. In just the last 5 seasons, Dybala has scored 7 direct free-kicks for Juventus.