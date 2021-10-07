Another stoppage for club football and the players are headed back home to fulfill their national duties. It has been an action-packed few months. Ever since the 2021-22 campaign kicked off, football fans have been treated to a roller coaster experience throughout.

The beautiful game of football has helped some minnows make their marks while the giants toppled. The best part is that we have barely begun with the 2021-22 season. As we discuss clubs and what they offer, let's now look into the contributions of certain individuals who have fired up the pitch.

The same brings us to the topic of the day:

Ranking the top 5 players in Europe's major leagues with the most goals so far this season

Note: Goals across all major competitions are taken into account.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — 9

Mohamed Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to reach 100 Premier League goals

The Egyptian King, as dubbed by his fanatics, was labeled a 'one season wonder' by his critics and rival fans. However, Mo Salah has shushed the doubters by putting up stellar performances on a regular basis.

Salah recently became the fastest player in the history of Liverpool and 5th fastest in the history of the Premier League to reach 100 goals. The 2021-22 campaign seems to have revived the former AS Roma striker's career having taken a dip (only by his standards) the previous season.

As of now, Mohamed Salah is the joint top scorer in the Premier League with six goals. He has found the net three (2 vs Porto, 1 vs AC Milan) times in Liverpool's Champions League outings so far.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Mohamed Salah has scored 100 goals in 151 Premier League games for Liverpool, reaching 100 top-flight goals in fewer appearances than any other player in Liverpool’s history. Iconic. 100 - Mohamed Salah has scored 100 goals in 151 Premier League games for Liverpool, reaching 100 top-flight goals in fewer appearances than any other player in Liverpool’s history. Iconic. https://t.co/6KMSbJlSKo

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — 10

Karim Benzema has been directly involved in 16 Real Madrid goals so far in La Liga

Karim Benzema has the whole world's attention on him right now. The Frenchman has hit the purple patch of his career and strangely, it coincides with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Despite being bestowed with goal scoring and leadership responsibilities, Karim Benzema seems only to be getting better. The Frenchman's consistency even urged France to lift the ban on him and include Benzema in France's 2020 EURO campaign, where he ended up as the team's top goal scorer.

Karim Benzema leads the 2021-22 La Liga scoresheet by a distant margin. He has scored nine goals off just eight games. With seven assists to his name, the former Lyon striker has been directly involved in 16 goals for the Blancos.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Karim Benzema has been directly involved in 73% of Real Madrid's goals in #LaLiga this season.9 goals & 7 assists in 8 games. Karim Benzema has been directly involved in 73% of Real Madrid's goals in #LaLiga this season.9 goals & 7 assists in 8 games. https://t.co/jJXMnwAR12

Somehow, Real Madrid's poor Champions League outings (so far) have affected Karim Benzema's performance at the UCL. Or, it could also be the other way around.

