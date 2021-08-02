Top 5 players with the greatest weak-foot ability in world football right now

Who are the players with the greatest weak-foot ability in world football right now? This is a topic that comes up frequently when football fans gather to discuss things related to the beautiful game.

Over the years, we've seen several players mesmerize us with their incredible talents; pulling off eye-catching skills and scoring goals that stay in the memory for long. However, the ability to do those wonders using both feet almost equally is possessed by just a few.

It is true that most footballers have a preffered foot that they make use of more frequently. A great example in the football world right now is Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi, who relies on his left foot to execute up to 75% of everything he does on the pitch.

Players with the best weak-foot ability in world football

In contrast, there are players who are comfortable with utilizing their weaker foot just as much as they are with the stronger one. Below, we'll take a look at 5 players with the greatest weak-foot ability.

#5 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid's midfield general gets a spot on the list

German international Toni Kroos was instrumental in Real Madrid's recent European dominance that led to three consecutive Champions League triumphs.

Kroos helped Los Blancos dominate opponents, alternating between his two feet to create magic in the center and sending inch-perfect crosses into the box from every angle. His ambidextrous ability has seen him occupy several positions in midfield for both club and country over the past few seasons andhe has impressed in all.

#4 Santi Carzola

The Spaniard is one the players with the best weak-foot ability at the moment

There is no way this list will be complete without former Arsenal and Villareal maestro Santi Cazorla. The Spaniard is the true definition of what an ambidextrous footballer is.

Such was his ability to impress with both feet that Arsene Wenger admitted in an interview that he didn't know exactly which was the midfielder's stronger foot after he signed him from Malaga in 2012.

Cazorla wowed fans in the Premier League for years before eventually leaving Arsenal for Villareal after his contract with the Gunners expired in 2018. He is currently plying his trade at Qatari club Al Sadd.

