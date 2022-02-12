Top 5 players who have scored in the most games without losing in the Premier League

The Premier League has had some fine goalscorers in its rich history. They have scored for fun week in, week out, having led their teams to important victories.

Today, however, we will take a road less taken and focus on players whose goals have served as a lucky charm for their teams. These players may not all be world-class goalscorers, but their goals tend to be invaluable for their teams.

Here are five players who have gone the longest without losing a Premier League game they have scored in.

#5 Diogo Jota – 30 games

Diogo Jota joined 19-time English champions Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020. His knack for being in the right place at the right time immediately caught Jurgen Klopp’s attention, and he got the chance to impress.

Jota made the most of the opportunities he had in the 2020-21 campaign, netting nine times in 20 appearances.

He has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Liverpool this season and has repaid his coach’s faith with match-winning displays.

The Portuguese has scored 12 times in 22 appearances this season, emerging as the second-leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Interestingly, the Reds have either drawn or won the games he has scored in. Since moving to Anfield, Jota has scored in 18 top-flight games for the Reds.

The Merseysiders have won 15 of those matches, drawing the remaining three fixtures.

He had the same effect at his previous club Wolves as well. He scored in 12 league matches for the Molineux outfit, winning 10 and drawing the other two.

#4 Salomon Kalou – 32 games

Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou was a force to be reckoned with back in his playing days.

Capable of playing on either wing, Kalou possessed impressive movement, commendable ball control and an eye for the spectacular.

The Ivorian did not score many for the Blues, but his goals were surely effective.

Between 2006 and 2012, he played in 156 English league games for the west London outfit, registering 36 goals and 25 assists.

His 36 strikes came in 32 matches, all of which led to either a win (29) or draw (3) for Chelsea.

His most notable performance in the league came in a 7-0 win over Stoke City in the 2009-10 season. Kalou scored the only hat-trick of his Chelsea career against the Potters that night.

