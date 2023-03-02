Top 5 players who have scored the most goals in 2023

Football is a physically and mentally demanding sport. The grueling schedules and constant pressure to perform at a high level can take a toll on even the most skilled players. As such, form is very important for footballers.

A player is said to be in good form when he feels confident about his game and is delivering the goods for his side.

An upturn in form for footballers can be caused by various factors, including confidence, changes in tactics and physical and mental improvements. A player's confidence can be affected by fitness, recent performances, media scrutiny and personal issues.

Tactical adjustments, such as a change in formation or increased and improved service from teammates, can also have a big impact.

Ultimately, it is often a combination of factors that allows a player to perform at their best. When forwards are in great form, they score plenty of goals for their teams.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most goals in 2023 in Europe's top five leagues and all competitions so far.

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 9 goals

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After getting off to a rather slow start by the standards of his 2021-22 campaign, Karim Benzema seems to have hit his best form once again this year. He has been among the goals since the start of 2023.

The Frenchman is one of the most well-rounded centre-forwards of his generation. The 35-year-old is not only an expert finisher but he also excels at setting up his teammates to score and bringing them into the game.

Benzema has scored nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far in 2023.

#4 Wissam Ben-Yedder (AS Monaco) - 9 goals

AS Monaco v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

AS Monaco have done quite well in Philippe Clement's first full season in charge. Wissam Ben Yedder is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. He scored 32 goals and provided seven assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for Monaco last term.

He has kicked on in the same vein this term. Ben Yedder has enjoyed an upturn in form since the World Cup break. The 32-year-old has scored nine goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for AS Monaco so far this year.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 9 goals

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe announced himself as football's next big superstar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored eight goals and provided two assists for France in football's showpiece event last year. Mbappe scored a spectacular hat-trick in the final against Argentina, albeit he finished the game on the losing side.

It's hard to remember a time when Mbappe hasn't been in prolific goalscoring form. He has done a phenomenal job in attack for Paris Saint-Germain this season as usual. Mbappe has scored nine goals in just eight appearances across all competitions for Christophe Galtier's side in 2023.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 11 goals

Eintracht Frankfurt v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen has truly announced his arrival this season. The potential has always been there for all to see. But he has doubled down on his strengths and become an absolute menace in Napoli's frontline this term. Osimhen's exceptional goalscoring has been pivotal to the Partenopei's incredible Serie A campaign.

They currently have a 18-point lead at the top of the league table and look like one of the strongest sides in Europe right now. Osimhen has been one of their best players this season and he has been in great form since the turn of the year.

Osimhen has scored 11 goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side so far in 2023.

Rahman osman @iamrahmanosman



Ladies and Gentlemen, Victor Osimhen



20 goals in 24 apps and he’s not even a penalty box fox. He’s an all rounder.Ladies and Gentlemen, Victor Osimhen 20 goals in 24 apps and he’s not even a penalty box fox. He’s an all rounder.Ladies and Gentlemen, Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬 https://t.co/ER7aEReHc5

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 14 goals

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are slowly getting back to their best. They've even won their first trophy of the 2022-23 season and are doing well in other competitions as well. Ten Hag has improved almost every single player at the club.

Marcus Rashford has burgeoned into an absolute force of nature under the Dutch coach. After taking his time to settle under the new manager, Rashford has played on a different level altogether since the World Cup break.

Not only has he been scoring plenty of goals, but he has also been tormenting defenders with his confident dribbling and decision-making in the final third. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in 2023.

UF @UtdFaithfuls Marcus Rashford nominated for February's Premier League Player of the Month award.



5 goals in 4 games, 3 wins, and no defeat — just give it to him without voting. Marcus Rashford nominated for February's Premier League Player of the Month award.5 goals in 4 games, 3 wins, and no defeat — just give it to him without voting. https://t.co/IvpiQqKSEz

