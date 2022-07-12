Top 5 players with the most successful pressures in the Premier League (2021-2022)

Pressing the opposition team has become one of the key ways to win possession back in football. It doesn't matter if a team's philosophy is to dominate possession or play on the counter, pressing can be used in both situations.

In a possession-based system, teams usually press in the final third to enforce errors while defensive teams use it deeper in their own half to start a counter-attack.

Players who press usually have great stamina that helps them keep going for the whole 90 minutes.

On that note, here are five players who had the most successful pressures which led to their team winning possession back in the Premier League last season.

#5 Marc Cucurella - Brighton & Hove Albion - 201 pressures

Marc Cucurella - Lef-back - Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella is not only press resistant but also equally good at pressing the opposition.

To be successful on both fronts, a player needs to be pacey and remain injury-free, with Cucurella checking both boxes.

Cucurella, who won Brighton's 'Player of the Season' award last season, was their most consistent player.

The Spaniard had a successful press rate of 37.6 percent, with the highest in the division being 40.7 percent.

#4 Allan - Everton - 204 pressures

Allan - Midfielder - Everton

Allan was a key player for Everton last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

Everton manager Frank Lampard generally likes his teams to dominate possession and defend from the front. But in the final few weeks of the 2021-22 season, Lampard adopted a more pragmatic approach against tougher opposition.

Allan previously played under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli. The Italian manager's teams are known for their relentless ability to run and play a high-octane brand of football.

Allan, who made 204 pressures in the Premier League last season, could be key to Everton's fortunes as the Toffees will definitely hope to fare better in the upcoming campaign.

#3 Christian Norgaard - Brentford - 218 pressures

Christian Nørgaard - Midfielder - Brentford

Christian Norgaard impressed many while playing in central midfield for Denmark during Euro 2021. He plays a similar role for Brentford and is the engine of the team.

Thomas Frank is yet another manager who likes his teams to play energetic football and tire out the opposition, and Norgaard is his main enforcer at Brentford.

Norgaard made 35 Premier League appearances last season, registering three goals and four assists. He also managed 218 pressures and will be keen to maintain his high standards next season.

#2 Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace - 218 pressures

Tyrick Mitchell - Left-back - Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell made Crystal Palace's left-back position his own in the 2021-22 campaign.

He made 36 league appearances last season, providing two assists. Still only 21 years old, Mitchell has nailed down his spot in Palace's starting XI.

Patrick Vieira's Palace impressed many with their fearless approach last season, with Mitchell's 218 pressures playing a big part.

The Eagles will hope will hope that Mitchell can improve his attacking game and be a more complete full-back in the years to come.

#1 Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace (on loan from Chelsea) - 221 pressures

Conor Gallagher - Midfielder - Crystal Palace

After loan spells at Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher made 34 Premier League appearances for Palace, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. But it was his relentless ability to run that impressed many.

He rarely allowed opposition players to breathe and enforced errors all across the pitch. Although Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will admire Gallagher's skills, the German tactician will have to make the youngster more efficient.

Gallagher attempted 781 pressures in total, but only 28.3 percent were successful. Some fine-tuning is needed to help him take his game to the next level.

