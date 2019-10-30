Top 5 players to have represented both Manchester United and Chelsea

A number of word stars have represented both Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in England, with their recent history pitting them as domestic rivals since they often contest for the major trophies on offer.

Owing to their rivalry, both sets of fans often look at the other club with disdain and it is almost unthinkable that players could cross the divide.

However, the rivalry between both clubs is not that deep and unlike the Clasico rivalry in Spain or the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry where crossing over makes you public enemy number one, some players have played for both Manchester United and Chelsea and earned the respect of both sets of fans.

In total, 11 players have donned the colors of the two clubs to varying degrees of success, with eight of those coming in the Premier League era.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the top five players who have represented both Manchester United and Chelsea, factoring how successful their stint at the club was.

Note: While players like Juan Sebastian Veron and Radamel Falcao are world-beaters who made a name for themselves on the global stage, the fact that neither rose to expectation at both Manchester United and Chelsea disqualifies them from this list.

#5 Paul Parker - Manchester United (1991-1995), Chelsea (1997)

Paul Parker (l) in action for Manchester United

For many years, Paul Parker was one of the leading center-backs in England, but despite playing a different position at the club level, he was the first choice right-back for his nation as they made it to the semifinal of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Before joining United, he made a name for himself for four years at QPR where he established himself as a domineering central defender (even though he was not the tallest of center-backs).

Upon his transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 1991, Parker was transformed positionally and was one of the cornerstones of the Red Devils' early dominance of the newly formed Premier League.

Under Ferguson's management, Parker won a total of five trophies including two Premier League titles but gradually lost his place in the team to a certain Gary Neville.

With injuries and the rise of Gary Neville reducing his importance to the team, subsequently, he underwent three transfers to Derby County, Sheffield United and Fulham before joining Chelsea in 1997.

His career at Stamford Bridge was largely one to forget, as injuries severely hampered his contributions and limited him to just four appearances (one start) in one season spent in West London.

