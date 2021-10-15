With the end of the international break, the Premier League is back this weekend. Unpredictable as ever, the Premier League is all set for another set of exciting fixtures as we head into its eighth game-week. With some high-voltage clashes around the corner, one can expect action-packed matches that are full of drama in the English top flight.

Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League table with 16 points after seven games, followed by Liverpool with 15 points. The Reds are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League. The top two teams are closely followed by Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton and Brighton - all with 14 points after their seventh respective matches.

The Premier League is as competitive as ever and no team can afford complacency in the campaign. Meanwhile, stars like Mohamed Salah have made a strong start to the new season with some majestic displays. The Premier League has no shortage of stars but there are some who are a notch above the rest.

As another game-week approaches, we will take a look at five players who can make headlines with their performances. Without further ado, let us take a look at the

Top 5 players to watch in GW 8 of the Premier League

#5 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Leeds United v Watford - Premier League

Raphinha is slowly turning out to be one of the best Brazilians in the Premier League at the moment. A mainstay in Marcelo Beilsa's setup, the right-winger is demonstrating his might with his performances. With explosive displays on the right flank, Raphinha has been a constant threat to opponents.

Joe Urquhart @JoeUrquhart_ "I'll come back focused on what made me get here, which is the good work at Leeds." #lufc An understandably emotional Raphinha after his two goals for Brazil in the early hours - says he's living out a childhood dream. yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football… "I'll come back focused on what made me get here, which is the good work at Leeds." #lufc An understandably emotional Raphinha after his two goals for Brazil in the early hours - says he's living out a childhood dream. yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football…

The 24-year old has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances this campaign. Raphinha's ability to constantly create chances for his teammates is also a plus for Leeds.

A visit to Southampton awaits Bielsa's team in their eighth game-week. The Brazilian can definitely trouble their opponent's defense and make his mark.

#4 Michail Antonio (West Ham)

West Ham United v Rapid Wien: Group H - UEFA Europa League

Michail Antonio is enjoying his breakthrough season, displaying his prowess with efficiency in front of goal. The 31-year old has been one of the best players in the Premier League so far, bagging five goals and three assists in just six appearances.

With West Ham set to take on Everton in the upcoming game-week, it will be a tough challenge for Antonio and co. Everton are in good form and it's never an easy place to visit. Much will depend on Michail Antonio, who has proven that he can deliver the goods when needed so far this season.

