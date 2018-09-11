Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Players Being Wasted At Their Clubs

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    11 Sep 2018, 23:44 IST

Sometimes, players move to a big club for either money or with the hope of getting more minutes. But it has not always worked out like that for some players. Players like Julian Draxler, Anthony Martial are not even picked in the squad and other young players who just need a move away in order to show their true potential.

Many of these footballers who are going to be listed here will surely get right into the starting 11 of a mid-table or even a top team in the major leagues. Being limited to just substitute appearances is no good to players of their caliber. Let's take a look at some of them.

#1 Danny Rose


Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Premier League

Danny Rose was an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs squad in the 2015/16 season and also to an extent in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign. He donned the left-back position making it his own and was especially impressive. But in the 2017/18 campaign, he was pushed out of the squad by an in-form Ben Davies who put in commanding performances from left-back.

Davies's form made sure Rose was only limited to 10 appearances in the league. Even though he was injured for 12 game weeks, he was neglected for the remaining fixtures given the red hot form of Davies.

Davies, being younger than Rose, might be the first choice for Pochettino but given that Rose is only 28 and has a good 3-4 years left in him, it would be a steal for any team and also give Spurs a chance to cash-in on him while they still can. With interest from many clubs in the top 5 leagues, it wouldn't be tough for him to find a new home, rather it is Spurs who would have lost a talented full-back who will surely be difficult to replace.

