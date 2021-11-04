Top 5 players to watch in GW 11 of the Premier League

The Premier League is back with another exciting round of fixtures before the final international break of the year. The English top flight has been filled with action-packed football and unexpected twists so far.

Chelsea sit in top position with a three-point gap over Liverpool. Brighton and Brentford have surprised everyone with their performances this season. The race for European places is being also closely contested between many teams.

Gameweek 11 promises to be another thrilling experience just like the previous weeks.

Undoubtedly, the clash between arch-rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will be the most awaited fixture of gameweek 11. The high voltage clash between the two Premier League neighbors will see both teams writing another chapter in their illustrious history.

In addition to the Manchester derby, there are also other crucial matches like West Ham vs Liverpool in the upcoming weekend. It goes without saying that a plethora of superstars will take centre-stage and try to make headlines with their performances.

Top five players to watch in GW 11 of the Premier League

#5 Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Following a dreadful start to the Premier League campaign, Arsenal made a sensational comeback to fight for a spot in the top six. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in the league after losing the first three.

During their streak of good performances, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been one of their best players. There are very few keepers who are better than the 23-year-old at the moment.

Ramsdale has been an immovable object between the sticks for the Gunners this campaign. He proved his caliber against Leicester City, where he made a record eight saves in an away match in the Premier League. The Englishman has conceded four goals and kept four clean sheets in the Premier League so far.

One out of his eight saves against Leicester was particularly breathtaking, which has earned plaudits from fans and critics alike. It was a save he made off a James Maddison free-kick. He will again be the key for Arsenal against Watford and a player to watch out for.

#4 Reece James - Chelsea

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

One of the most promising talents in the Premier League, Reece James has really made an impact under Thomas Tuchel's guidance. The 21-year-old is in a good vein of form, showcasing his talent every time he is on the pitch.

Rising up from the youth ranks at Chelsea, James' immense talent was never a secret. But the young defender has stepped it up a notch by being more consistent and reliable at the back.

Reece James with his FOURTH of the season.



The defender is Chelsea’s leading scorer in the Premier League 🤯 Reece James with his FOURTH of the season.The defender is Chelsea’s leading scorer in the Premier League 🤯 https://t.co/2DAkKc2c5S

In addition to his defensive prowess, James has racked up four goals and two assists so far this campaign. Two of his league goals came against Newcastle United in their previous game. If the young talent keeps up his performance, he will surely cause trouble for Burnley.

