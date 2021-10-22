Top 5 players to watch in GW 9 of the Premier League

Following eight weeks of exciting football, the Premier League is showing no signs of slowing down. The English top flight has been a roller-coaster of a ride since the start of the campaign. Gameweek 9 promises to be a similar experience.

Undoubtedly, the clash between arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will be the most anticipated fixture of gameweek 9. The encounter between the two Premier League heavyweights carries a lot of history and both teams will be looking for all three points.

League leaders Chelsea will face bottom-placed Norwich City, who are yet to register their first win in the English top flight this campaign. In other key fixtures, Manchester City will travel away to face Brighton Hove Albion while Arsenal host Aston Villa at the weekend. We also have a London derby in the form of West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

With these epic fixtures, a lot of stars will feature to help their team win their matches. On that note, we will be predicting five players who can stand out and grab headlines.

Top five players to watch in GW 9 of the Premier League

#5 Joao Cancelo - Manchester City

Joao Cancelo is not only proving to be one of Manchester City's best players but also remains one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The Portuguese has been the most reliable option for Pep Guardiola with his consistent, impressive displays.

Cancelo is extremely versatile, which is why Guardiola can use him on both flanks. The 27-year-old is a constant presence on the left, with his darting runs forward also making life difficult for opponents. Besides being defensively solid, he can wreak havoc on overlaps and score goals for his team.

Cancelo has already scored two goals and assisted one in all competitions for Manchester City. The full-back has been an integral part of Manchester City's defense, having conceded just three goals. It goes without saying that his performance will hold the key for City against Brighton.

#4 Andros Townsend - Everton

With three goals and two assists for Everton, Andros Townsend is slowly turning into one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League. In the absence of key players like Richarlison, the 30-year-old has been decisive in key matches, helping the Toffees secure valuable points.

Townsend's most notable performance came against Manchester United, where his goal helped secure a draw against the Red Devils. The wide midfielder is also creating a plethora of chances for his team-mates when he is not getting his name on the scoresheet.

Considering Watford's poor defense and Townsend's rising form, he is expected to play a pivotal part in matchday nine of the Premier League.

Edited by Aditya Singh