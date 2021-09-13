Top 5 players to watch in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League

We are only hours away from a fresh, new, hopeful campaign for the most elite cup competition in world football - the UEFA Champions League. Last year, Premier League side Chelsea beat Manchester City in the final, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the match. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Halaand finished as the top scorer of the tournament with 10 goals, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe finished two goals behind.

The 2021-22 Champions League campaign promises another rollercoaster ride of emotion and excitement. Every player is charged up for continental success and they will do all they can to lead their teams to glory at the end.

Today, however, is not about finality. It is about celebrating new beginnings. Today is about taking a look at the top five players who have the potential to set gameweek 1 on fire. Now, without further ado, let us get to it.

#5 Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid

Since breaking onto the scene in the 2018-19 campaign, Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Jr has managed to attract the eyeballs of millions of football fans. He has always possessed excellent pace and unmatched dribbling. But this season, he is finally finishing off his chances.

The left-winger has been one of Real Madrid’s best performers in La Liga 2021-22 campaign, and he will be the one to watch against Inter Milan. Vinicius has been like a live wire on the pitch for Real Madrid this season.

He has created chances, taken on defenders and scored four goals in as many La Liga fixtures. At Inter Milan, Real Madrid need someone to break quickly when an opportunity presents itself, and Vinicius Jr is destined to be that man.

#4 Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Muller is one of the most underrated players in football. He has an enviable resume, winning 29 trophies with Bayern, including two Champions Leagues. Most importantly, he always seems to find a way to step up exactly when his teammates desperately need him to.

Muller has been a thorn in Barcelona’s side in the Champions League from the very beginning. He has scored six goals in five games against the Catalans, making him the most prolific forward against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Funnily enough, Barcelona are also Muller’s favorite opponents in the competition. The German has not scored more goals against any other team in the Champions League than Barcelona.

In their last meeting in the 2019-20 Champions League quarterfinals, Muller scored a first-half brace against the Catalan giants. The match famously ended 8-2 in favor of Bayern.

