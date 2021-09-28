Top 5 players to watch in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League offered some exciting matchups. Many of the stars of the competition put in good performances for their teams.

Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku all found the back of the net for their respective clubs. There were also strong showings from the likes of Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig and Sebastian Haller of Ajax.

Matchday 2 promises more of the same, as many of Europe's biggest clubs are set to go head-to-head. French powerhouse PSG take on Premier League champions Manchester City, while reigning champions Chelsea travel to Italy to take on Juventus.

There are sure to be some standout performers from the fixtures taking place on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. On that note, here are the top five players to watch in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League

#5 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has failed to fine the back of the net in any of his last four games for PSG. The Frenchman is a bonafide superstar, so it is only a matter of time until before gets amongst the goals again. What better time to do so against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

PSG will go into the game as underdogs, despite being in a similar vein of form as their opponents. However, Mauricio Pochettino will have to do without the likes of Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria. Lionel Messi is also doubtful for the game.

That puts a massive amount of responsibility on Mbappe's shoulders to deliver. But one wouldn't put it past the Frenchman to do so.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes will look to bounce back against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been under a lot of scrutiny this week following his missed penalty in his team's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. The Manchester United man will look to bounce back from the disappointment against Villarreal on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

Villarreal had beaten Manchester United in the 2020-21 Europa League final, which should have Fernandes looking out for revenge. The midfielder has all the incentives in the world to put in a stellar performance against the Spanish outfit.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 No excuses for my penalty miss today. I’m my biggest critic but as always I’ll use it to drive me forward. More than my disappointment though, the team’s loss today is the most important. I’ll be ready next time. No excuses for my penalty miss today. I’m my biggest critic but as always I’ll use it to drive me forward. More than my disappointment though, the team’s loss today is the most important. I’ll be ready next time. https://t.co/tTBgURne8B

It remains to be seen, though, if Cristiano Ronaldo will be kind enough to let his compatriot take a penalty if they manage to win one on the night.

