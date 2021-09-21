Top 5 players to watch out for in round 3 of the Carabao Cup

Infused by the quality of big Premier League clubs, the third round of the Carabao Cup promises plenty of top-drawer football. Almost all Premier League clubs have been blessed with favorable fixtures, which should see them safely onto the next round. However, given Carabao Cup’s penchant for giant-killing, we are not ruling out a couple of surprises.

Most Premier League clubs tend to field their youngsters or out-of-favour stars in the Carabao Cup. And while that may not be as exciting as seeing in-form big-names, it does make matches more exciting.

Today, we will take all of that into account and give you a list of five players you should keep an eye on. Now, without further ado, let us check out five players to look out for in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

#5 Timo Werner - Chelsea

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Chelsea splashed €115million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. Last year’s summer signing, Timo Werner, has been pushed down the pecking order following Lukaku’s arrival, and the German is desperate for a way back.

Timo Werner has featured in four Premier League games for Chelsea this season, starting only once. He has not scored in any of his four outings, managing only a single assist. The return is hardly encouraging for a striker, and Werner must find a way to get back to form. Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa could give him the perfect opportunity to score a couple of goals.

Timo Time @CfcHaykay The fans, the Coach, and the Players all trying not to ever give up on Timo Werner.



I love this Team 💙💙💙😭 The fans, the Coach, and the Players all trying not to ever give up on Timo Werner.



I love this Team 💙💙💙😭 https://t.co/uSOIoKtOz3

With Lukaku set to be rested against Villa, Werner should get the nod. The German must make sure he hits the back of the net at least once.

#4 Alexander Lacazette - Arsenal

Hibernian v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

Alexander Lacazette used to be a hot property when Arsenal signed him from Lyon for €53 million in 2017. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has not yet touched the lofty standards he set in Ligue 1.

Under Mikel Arteta, Lacazette has only featured in one Premier League game this season, that too off the bench. His only goal in the current campaign came in the second round of the Carabao Cup, en route to Arsenal’s 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

afcstuff @afcstuff Mikel Arteta on if he’s planning without Lacazette: “No, he’s fully involved. You give the reasons why he hasn’t played more minutes [Covid-19] & he will be back to the form that he can achieve. I am sure that he will be instrumental in our success.” #afc Mikel Arteta on if he’s planning without Lacazette: “No, he’s fully involved. You give the reasons why he hasn’t played more minutes [Covid-19] & he will be back to the form that he can achieve. I am sure that he will be instrumental in our success.” #afc https://t.co/Xcp72AetU9

In the third round of the Carabao Cup, Arsenal will take on League One side AFC Wimbledon and are expected to win comfortably. Lacazette is likely to be the sole forward for the Gunners against Wimbledon and we expect the former Lyon striker to get on the scoresheet.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar