Top 5 players who have played for both Manchester City and Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool are undoubtedly the best teams in the Premier League at the moment. The Citizens have won the last two Premier League titles and have been the most dominant side in the Premier League this decade. The Reds are enjoying their best run in the Premier League since its inception.

The two clubs were engaged in one of the closest Premier League title races in history last season with City edging out Liverpool by a single point on the last day.

With the two sides set to lock horns again on Sunday, let's look at five of the best players to have played for both these clubs.

#5. Dietmar Hamann

A Bayern Munich product, Dietmar Hamann was already an established international when he joined Premier League side Newcastle United in 1998. His stay at St James'' Park was a brief one as he joined Gerrard Houllier's Liverpool the following season.

Hamann quickly established himself in the Liverpool midfield alongside Steven Gerrard after making his debut against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999. The former German international was a key player for the Reds when they won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and the League Cup the following season.

His greatest night in a Liverpool jersey came during the famous miracle of Istanbul where he scored the first penalty of the penalty shootout despite having a broken foot. Hamann played one more season for Liverpool before leaving for Bolton in 2006. In seven seasons in Merseyside, he made 280 appearances and scored 11 goals. During his stay at Anfield, he won two FA Cups, two League Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, a UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Hamann signed for Manchester City under controversial circumstances after deciding to move to Manchester just a day after joining Bolton. The midfielder was past his prime when he arrived at City and had to be content with a reduced squad role. In three seasons with the club, Hamann made 71 appearances and scored once for the Citizens.

Hamann then moved to Milton Keynes Dons where he officially retired in 2011.

