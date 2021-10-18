5 players who won the Champions League and Euros in the same year

UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious tournaments at the club level and winning it is a dream come true for many players. The same goes for the UEFA European Championship held on an international level.

While winning both these tournaments individually is a special feeling, it only gets more amazing when players win them in the same year. Not many players have been lucky to achieve this feat.

Some world-class players have won both the Champions League and Euros in the same year

It is not an easy thing to win both the Champions League and Euros as it requires a player to be an integral part at both club and national level. It is shocking how the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta are not part of this unique list. Especially since Spain have won the Euros twice in 2008 and 2012 and how dominant Barcelona were during that period.

On that note, let's have a look at five of the best players to have won both the UEFA Champions League and the European Championship in the same year.

Notable mentions: Ronald Koeman, Nicolas Anelka and Luis Suarez (Inter Milan/Spain)

#5 Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Jorginho has been an integral part of the Chelsea team ever since he joined the Blues in 2018. His partnership with N'Golo Kante in midfield has been a delight to watch.

The Italian had a successful campaign last season with Chelsea as the club won the UEFA Champions League under Thomas Tuchel. It was the second Champions League title in the club's history. Jorginho was also involved in the heroic victory for Italy at Euro 2020 held this summer.

The Italian midfielder missed his penalty in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final but luckily it didn't come back to haunt Jorginho. Him and Emerson are the only Italian players to have won the Champions League and Euros in the same year.

#4 Pepe (Real Madrid/Portugal)

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Pepe has been one of the finest defenders of his generation. He was an important part of the Real Madrid team that won multiple Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane.

R.A.J. @CristianologyZ Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe are the only players in history to win the UEFA Champions League, Euro, Super Cup and Nations League.Started from the bottom and conquered Europe together. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe are the only players in history to win the UEFA Champions League, Euro, Super Cup and Nations League.Started from the bottom and conquered Europe together. https://t.co/pUPaL5svIw

With his aggressive and sharp defending, Pepe was a rock at the back. His partnership with Sergio Ramos reaped benefits for Los Blancos on a consistent basis.The former Porto centre-back won the Euro 2016 with Portugal and in the same year won the Champions League with Real Madrid. The centre-back is now back at Porto.

