Top 5 playmakers in La Liga this season

Spain has always been home to some of the greatest playmakers in the game and we take a look at 5 of the best from this past season

Fornals (L) and Iniesta (R) were two of the best playmakers in La Liga this past season

Spain is home to some of the best midfielders in the world. Spanish midfielders have earned quite a reputation for themselves for being technically proficient. The midfield battles in the La Liga need a lot more than just physical superiority to dominate the opposition.

Midfielders like Xavi and Iniesta are examples of complete midfielders who helped the Barcelona team eviscerate all their oppositions in one of the best periods in the club's history. Even today, the Spain international team has no dearth of quality in midfield.

Players like David Silva, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets and Isco are some of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and are expected to light up the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Spanish teams, particularly in the La Liga, are reliant on their midfielders to work their magic so as to enable the team to exert dominance on the field. On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best playmakers in La Liga right now.

#5 Pablo Fornals- Villarreal

Fornals scored against Real Madrid

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Villarreal has gone under the radar even though he has been immense for Villarreal and has been one of their key players in a rather successful campaign where they finished 5th on the table.

Fornals joined from Malaga last summer after paying his own release clause. However, things were not as easy as they had seemed at first. It took him a while to get into his stride but once Javier Calleja as appointed as the coach, he has not looked back.

The former Malaga midfielder loves playing in a no.10 position and his distribution skills help Villarreal use the width available on the pitch to great effect. He also has the ability to play well-weighted incisive through balls and split defences open.

One of Fornals' best qualities is his doggedness. He drops deep to win the ball back and is a tenacious figure in the middle of the park. Even though he is only 178 cms tall, Fornals is capable of coming out on top in aerial duels more often than not.

Fornals finished the season with 3 goals and 12 assists in the La Liga. He is tied at the top of the La Liga assist table with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and he deserves his place in the elite company.