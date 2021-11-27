Top 5 predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League is back with another terrific encounter as league leaders Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this weekend. This is surely one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the Premier League and another mouthwatering clash is surely on the cards.

Manchester United are in eighth place in the Premier League, with just 17 points from 12 matches. They have endured four defeats in their last five league matches - their latest humiliation against Watford saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get the sack.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are a force to be reckoned with and stay at the top of the Premier League table with 29 points. Under Thomas Tuchel's guidance, the Blues are the team to beat this campaign.

In stark contrast to United's form, Chelsea have won four of their last five league games and have tasted defeat just once in the Premier League. The Blues are proving to be unstoppable at the moment whereas the Red Devils are struggling to find form in the English top flight.

On that note, let's take a look at

Chelsea vs Manchester United predictions

#5 Marcos Alonso to start the game

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marcos Alonso has rejuvenated himself under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage and has been instrumental for Chelsea in the wing-back position. However, the rise of Ben Chilwell has decreased the Spaniard's minutes on the pitch. Alonso, who has fallen down the pecking order, might find himself in the starting line-up against United.

The floodgates open for Marcos Alonso.

#SkyFF Ben Chilwell out for a minimum of 6 weeks with the caveat "there's no rush". Overhaul in 8 weeks, 11 Chelsea fixtures in that time.The floodgates open for Marcos Alonso. Ben Chilwell out for a minimum of 6 weeks with the caveat "there's no rush". Overhaul in 8 weeks, 11 Chelsea fixtures in that time.The floodgates open for Marcos Alonso.#SkyFF

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell suffered a horrible injury which could keep him on the sidelines for months. There are concerns that the injury might be an ACL injury, which could take Chilwell numerous months to recover from. This might lead to Alonso taking up Chilwell's spot in the first team.

With Chilwell out injured, Tuchel is likely to rely again on the veteran on Sunday.

#4 Manchester United's poor defense a huge concern

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have endured a poor start to their campaign. Despite the arrival of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils have yet to show improvement in any aspect of the game.

Feels bad man. Ever since Scholes said Man United have a better defence than Chelsea, United have conceded 5 to Liverpool, 4 to Leicester & 4 to Watford Feels bad man.

United's defense, led by Harry Maguire, have conceded the highest number of goals (21) among the top ten teams in the Premier League. The Red Devils' defense looks far from organized and their latest 4-1 defeat against Watford is a testament to the fact.

Manchester United's poor defense will only be good news for Chelsea, who have pacy wingers and forwards upfront.

