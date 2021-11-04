Top 5 predictions for GW 11 of the Premier League

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with another nail-biting set of fixtures for gameweek 11. The English top flight is arguably regarded as the best league in the world and is surely living up to the billing this campaign. There is no margin for error as Premier League teams head into gameweek 11 of the season.

Chelsea stay at the top of the table with a three-point lead, followed by Liverpool and Manchester City. West Ham are the surprise package in the Premier League this campaign as they stay in fourth place, followed by Manchester United and Arsenal.

It goes without saying that the race for the top six is extremely competitive with Champions League and Europa League qualification at stake.

The 11th gameweek of the Premier League season promises to be equally exciting and unpredictable, with some more twists and turns among them. The Manchester derby is the center of all attractions across the globe but there are some other key fixtures for the teams.

#5 Chelsea to make a statement against Burnley

Malmo FF v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

European champions Chelsea are currently demonstrating their might as they continue to dispatch teams ruthlessly. The Blues have won their last four league games. They have eight wins, one draw and one loss in 10 league matches so far this campaign. For their exploits, they sit comfortably at the top of the league table.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in the bottom half of the table. They are currently trying to fight it out of the relegation zone and have managed to win only one league game in the current campaign. It will be a mammoth task for them to secure a point at Stamford Bridge.

Our guess is that Thomas Tuchel's men will make a statement against Burnley just like they did against Norwich City.

#4 Arsenal to continue their unbeaten run

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal are in a good vein of form after their disappointing start to the Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, showcasing their improvement in all aspects. They have a chance to extend their unbeaten run when they host Watford this weekend.

In the Premier League, the Gunners have secured three wins in their last five league games. The 2-0 win against Leicester City was a positive performance from the team, which will boost their confidence. Considering their form, it is likely that Watford won't manage to stop Arsenal's unbeaten run.

