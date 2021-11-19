Top 5 predictions for GW 12 of the Premier League

Following a long international break, the Premier League is back in action this weekend. There is no shortage of excitement as we gear up for gameweek 12 of the English top flight. The Premier League is definitely living up to the billing of being the most exciting and unpredictable league in the world.

Chelsea stay at the top of the table with 26 points after 11 matches. They have a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. West Ham are the surprise package in the Premier League this campaign, being level on points with Pep Guardiola's side in the league table.

The highly anticipated fixture of the 12th gameweek is undoubtedly Arsenal's trip to face Liverpool. But there are other important and high voltage clashes in the Premier League which promises to be an entertaining affair as always.

Without further ado, let's check out

Premier League Gameweek 12 Predictions

#5 Manchester United to be ruthless against Watford

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are currently struggling in the English top flight, with their performances far below their standards. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men are sixth in the Premier League, having just 17 points after eleven league matches. The Red Devils have recorded just one win from their last five Premier League games.

Clearly, United are in danger of even losing out on a Europa League spot with Brighton breathing down their necks. Solskjaer's job is no longer safe and their trip to Watford remains a must-win fixture for them ahead of some high voltage fixtures.

Utdnims🔰 @IamQuee___ Manchester United is back this weekend, we need a BIG result vs watford to get our morale back Manchester United is back this weekend, we need a BIG result vs watford to get our morale back https://t.co/Vkd4fmHSRc

Watford, on the other hand, are in the bottom half of the table. They are barely out of the relegation battle and it will be an uphill battle to contain a desperate United side at home. Our guess is that the Red Devils will emerge victorious with a standout performance.

#4 Harry Kane to score against Leeds United

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has proven himself to be one of the world's best strikers with his powerful displays in the last few years. He is capable of scoring goals for fun but unfortunately, he has not really clicked with Spurs so far this campaign.

Kane has scored just one goal in the Premier League, failing to inspire a distraught Tottenham side. With Antonio Conte hired as the new head coach, the Englishman will breathe a sigh of relief and try to emulate his form for England.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



First player to score back-to-back hat-tricks since 1957. ✅



First player since 1993 to score 4+ goals in a game. ✅



👏 @HKane 👏 Scored the most goals ever in a calendar year for @England . ✅First player to score back-to-back hat-tricks since 1957. ✅First player since 1993 to score 4+ goals in a game. ✅ Scored the most goals ever in a calendar year for @England. ✅First player to score back-to-back hat-tricks since 1957. ✅First player since 1993 to score 4+ goals in a game. ✅👏 @HKane 👏 https://t.co/Is7mDigx0R

Kane scored a perfect hat-trick against Albania in the World Cup Qualifiers. Our guess is that he will find his scoring boots against Leeds United.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh