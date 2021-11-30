Top 5 predictions for GW 14 of the Premier League

December festivities start with a host of exciting Premier League fixtures on matchday 14. England's top 20 teams will do their best to start a demanding month in style by getting maximum points on the board.

The Merseyside derby and Arsenal’s trip to Manchester United are the two biggest events in the Premier League this week. However, that is hardly the extent of it.

Below, we will take a look at the top matches of Premier League gameweek 14 and predict how they might pan out.

Here are our top five predictions for Premier League GW 14:

#5 Manchester City to put pressure on Chelsea with a win over Aston Villa

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

On matchday 13 of the Premier League, Manchester City nicked a hard-fought win over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession and had considerably more shots on target, but could not properly reflect their superiority on the scoreline.

Fortunately for the Sky Blues, Premier League leaders Chelsea dropped two points against Manchester United, allowing City to close the gap at the summit.

Manchester City will be making the trip to Birmingham for their midweek Premier League matchday 14 clash with Aston Villa. 13th-placed Villa are currently on a two-game winning run in the Premier League but have tasted seven defeats in the English top-flight this season.

Manchester City are expected to make some changes to their starting XI on Wednesday, but even a “weaker” City side should brush Villa aside comfortably.

We predict the Citizens will bag a comfortable win and keep the pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s side.

#4 Chelsea to bounce back with a win against Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea welcomed a recovering Manchester United side to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, hoping to bag their third consecutive win. However, thanks to Manchester United’s discipline, the Blues had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a high-profile Premier League clash in west London.

On matchday 14 of the English Premier League, Chelsea will welcome Watford to the Bridge, determined not to let Manchester City bridge the one-point gap.

Watford were handed a 4-2 defeat by Leicester City on matchday 13, which has left them dangerously close to the relegation zone. They desperately need a win to steer clear of the relegation scare, but it is unlikely to come against Chelsea.

We expect Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku to take the by the scruff of its neck and make a tangible impact on proceedings.

We believe a convincing win is on the cards for the Champions League holders in GW 14 of the English Premier League.

