Top 5 predictions for GW 4 of the Premier League

Three matchdays have flown by in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign and the points table is slowly starting to take shape. Nuno Espirito Santo has guided Tottenham Hotspur to three wins in as many games in the Premier League. With their perfect record of nine points, they sit at the top of the table. Second-placed West Ham United have also started brightly, recording two wins and a draw in their first three Premier League matches of the season.

Defending champions Manchester City have gathered six points so far, while their crosstown rivals Manchester United have picked up seven. Chelsea and Liverpool have seven points each and are occupying fourth and fifth places, respectively. Arsenal, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and are sitting at the bottom of the barrel.

The fourth gameweek of the English Premier League has more exciting fixtures in store, which could have a telling impact on the league table. Today, we will give you a list of the top-five things that could happen over the weekend.

#5 Ferran Torres and Jamie Vardy to clash as Leicester host Manchester City

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City kicked off their Premier League campaign with an unexpected defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. After being beaten by the narrowest of margins, 1-0, they bounced back strongly in the next two matches. Ferran Torres, who was added to the Manchester City roster in the summer of 2021, played a part in both victories.

Torres was not on the scoresheet in the 5-0 win against Norwich City, but was an important part of the puzzle. Against Arsenal, he registered two goals and an assist, emerging as one of City’s best players. On Saturday, Torres and Manchester City will make the trip to Leicester, where Jamie Vardy reigns supreme.

Guardiola believes Torres has qualities that resemble Vardy’s, and it would be interesting to see who takes the cake on Saturday. Vardy has scored eight Premier League goals in 14 matches against Manchester City over the last five years.

#4 Chelsea to return to winning ways against Aston Villa

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool had to share honors when the two met on the third matchday of the Premier League. The Blues were in pole position to steal maximum points after Kai Havertz’s header in the first half, but Mohamed Salah’s penalty denied them maximum points at Anfield. Even more frustratingly, Reece James saw red for handling the ball inside the area, leading to Salah’s penalty.

Aston Villa, their opponents for the weekend, have picked up four points from their three Premier League matches. Their draw with newly-promoted Brentford on the third matchday was far from comfortable and Villa are likely to struggle against the European champions. Chelsea are the overwhelming favorites for this Saturday’s fixture and should pick up maximum points at Stamford Bridge.

