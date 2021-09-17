Top 5 predictions for GW 5 of the Premier League

Last weekend, the 2021-22 Premier League season marked its fourth gameweek with plenty of eye-catching moments. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the pitch in Manchester United colors for his re-debut against Newcastle United and scored a brace. Arsenal, who were without a win in their first three matches, celebrated their first goal and victory. Manchester City recorded a slender 1-0 win at Leicester City. Both Chelsea and Liverpool returned to winning ways with 3-0 wins over Aston Villa and Leeds United, respectively.

The fifth matchday of the English Premier League promises plenty of unpredictability and excitement. Today, we will evaluate the list of fixtures and give you our top five predictions for the upcoming weekend. Let's get started!

#5 Liverpool and Manchester City to register routine wins

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Last week both Liverpool and Manchester City managed to secure maximum points away from home. While Liverpool won 3-0 against a 10-man Leeds United, City beat Leicester at the King Power Stadium. This week, too, we expect them to add three points to their respective tallies.

Manchester City, who won 6-3 against RB Leipzig in their Champions League fixture, are welcoming a struggling Southampton to town. The Saints have not yet registered a single win and are likely to have a hard time containing Pep Guardiola’s side. City, who have scored 10 goals and conceded only one in the 2021-22 Premier League season, have the best goal difference in the league (10).

Liverpool, on the other hand, will play Crystal Palace on Saturday at Anfield. Palace secured their first Premier League win of the season on the last matchday, beating leaders Tottenham Hotspur 3-0. However, we do not expect to see lightning strike twice.

#4 Manchester United to face stiff challenge from West Ham United

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard, Manchester United cruised to a comfortable 4-1 home win against Newcastle United on matchday four. Manchester United struggled a bit in the first half, but a Ronaldo goal right in the dying minutes of the half pulled them ahead. Newcastle did come back for a few minutes in the second 45, but did not have enough steel to keep the Red Devils contained.

United are making the trip to West Ham United this weekend but could find it difficult to play with the same ease. Manchester United also suffered a shock defeat to Young Boys in their midweek Champions League fixture, which has most certainly ruffled some feathers.

SPORF @Sporf

❌ Man Utd

✅ Liverpool

✅ Man City

🤝 Spurs

✅ West Ham

🤝 Leicester



😬 ✅ Chelsea❌ Man Utd✅ Liverpool✅ Man City🤝 Spurs✅ West Ham🤝 Leicester @ManUtd were the only English side to lose in Europe this week. ✅ Chelsea

❌ Man Utd

✅ Liverpool

✅ Man City

🤝 Spurs

✅ West Ham

🤝 Leicester



😬 @ManUtd were the only English side to lose in Europe this week. https://t.co/ndExkKQiaV

Unfortunately for the hosts, their top scorer Michail Antonio was sent off in the Premier League clash against Southampton. But even without Antonio, West Ham United have enough firepower to give Manchester United a fight. The clash between Paul Pogba and Declan Rice has the potential to become the focal point of Premier League gameweek 5.

