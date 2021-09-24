Top 5 predictions for GW 6 of the Premier League

The fifth matchday of the 2021-22 Premier League presented us with a nice blend of one-sided affairs and closely-contested battles.

While Liverpool and Chelsea cruised to 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, Manchester City were held to a goalless draw at home by Southampton. Manchester United, on the other hand, had to rely on a last-minute penalty save by David de Gea to snatch maximum points from West Ham. Arsenal, meanwhile, recorded their second consecutive win in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, beating Burnley 1-0 away from home.

The sixth matchday of the English Premier League is bringing two blockbuster clashes, with Chelsea and Arsenal taking on Manchester City and Spurs, respectively. If these two mega clashes do not float your boat, there are many other top fixtures to look forward to.

We will take all matchday six fixtures into account and give you our top five predictions for the weekend. Let's get straight to it!

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his scoring streak

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured twice in the Premier League for Manchester United since returning to the club from Juventus this summer. In those two matches, he was Manchester United’s best-performing forward, scoring three goals. Following a brace in his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United, he scored the opener last week at West Ham United. Ronaldo found the back of the net in the Champions League opener as well, but he could not save Manchester United from a 2-1 defeat against BSC Young Boys.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United's next manager will be Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Tim Sherwood 👀 Man United's next manager will be Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Tim Sherwood 👀 https://t.co/xmVZsDARsr

Ronaldo was rested for Manchester United’s EFL Cup tie against West Ham United, which ended in a humiliating 1-0 defeat for the Old Trafford outfit. Ronaldo is set to return to action this Saturday against Aston Villa and we expect him to keep his goalscoring form intact.

#4 Liverpool to have a tough time unlocking Brentford's defense

Liverpool FC v AC Milan: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently enjoying an excellent run. They are tied with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League and are yet to taste defeat in the English top flight. They were also victorious in their Champions League and EFL Cup openers against AC Milan and Norwich City, respectively.

The Reds are making the trip to Brentford this weekend and we suspect the hosts will not make things easy for the Merseyside giants. Liverpool, who have scored 12 goals in their last four games across all competitions, are still the favorites, but Brentford’s defense could present a formidable challenge.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool’s biggest legend, scored 172 goals in 355 games for Liverpool, in 13 years.



Mohamed Salah has 130 goals in 209 games already.



He’s only been a Liverpool player for 4 years.



The hosts for Saturday’s fixture have only conceded two goals in the division, holding the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this season. We still expect Liverpool to bag all three points, but they might have to settle for a slightly less flamboyant win.

