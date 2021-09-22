5 most in-form midfielders in the world right now

Football is a simple game. You get the ball, you carry it forward, and you hit the back of the net. The defenders and forwards take care of the end-points. Midfielders make sure the two points are uninterruptedly connected.

All the top clubs in the world are powered by strong midfielders. These artists and demolition experts are arguably the most versatile players on a football pitch. They know how to defend, to create, and they can even pop up with goals when needed.

Today’s list is about the footballing minds who are ruling the top leagues in the world. It is about the top five midfielders who are a class above the rest. Without further ado, let us check out the five most in-form midfielders in the world.

Special mention: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) and Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

#5 Idrissa Gueye - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the most well-stacked teams on the planet. Thanks to their purchases this season, they have the most high-profile attack, an explosive midfield, and a world-class defense. Still, even with all that flash, it is their 31-year-old defensive midfielder who has proven to be the most important piece of the puzzle.

Idrissa Gueye has been the cornerstone of PSG this season, helping them maintain a 100 percent winning record in Ligue 1. He has successfully soaked up pressure, created chances and even scored a couple of goals in the league.

Elliot 🦑 @ElliotB1878 @Live4Oppai @JDGEFC Idrissa Gueye is one of the best ball winners going in fairness @Live4Oppai @JDGEFC Idrissa Gueye is one of the best ball winners going in fairness

For his contribution in both attack and defense, Gueye was named Man of the Match against Brest in August.

#4 Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Historically, Barcelona have always had capable midfielders at their disposal. Former Ajax man Frenkie de Jong has proudly kept the tradition alive.

Following Lionel Messi’s departure, Barcelona seem to have lost their way and are struggling to put respectable results on the board. De Jong has been one of the very few good bits about Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona. The central midfielder is an excellent passer of the ball, can set the tempo of a match, and is quite capable of creating match-winning chances.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Of the 221 players to attempt 10+ dribbles, Frenkie de Jong has the best dribble success rate (100%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season 🤤 Of the 221 players to attempt 10+ dribbles, Frenkie de Jong has the best dribble success rate (100%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/cczmCbJkyh

De Jong has averaged two key passes and three dribbles per game this season in La Liga, which showcases his adventurous and creative side. His exploits have allowed him to register two assists so far, and Barcelona fans will certainly hope for more in the coming weeks.

