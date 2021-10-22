The Premier League is back to its very best. There has been no shortage of drama or excitement in the last eight game-weeks. The ninth game-week is expected to only increase the hype, with the race for the top of the table and the European spots gaining pace.

The eighth matchday saw Chelsea keep their place at the top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Brentford.

Liverpool remain in second spot with 18 points, one short of the league leaders. The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and ruthlessly demonstrated their might against Watford in a 5-0 win.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have won their respective fixtures to put the pressure at the top.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Brighton managed a 0-0 draw but Manchester United succumbed to a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City. The Red Devils slipped onto sixth place with 14 points from eight matches.

With some crucial and high voltage encounters set to be played in game week 9, we will give you our top five predictions. Without further ado, let's take a look at

Top 5 predictions for GW 9 of the Premier League

#5 Unstoppable Chelsea to demonstrate their might against Norwich City

There is no such thing as easy fixtures in the Premier League but Chelsea will be hoping for a comfortable ride against Norwich City. The top team in the league will face the team at rock bottom and anything less than three points will be a poor result for the Blues.

Norwich City are yet to secure a win so far in the English top flight. In their eight games, they have managed six defeats and just two draws. It goes without saying that things are not looking good for Norwich and they face a stern challenge against the league leaders.

Chelsea will be without forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for the clash due to injury. Despite their absentees, the Blues are still expected to collect all three points against Norwich to stay at the top of the Premier League table.

#4 Brentford vs Leicester City to be a tight affair

Their big win against Manchester United is a huge confidence booster for Leicester City but they will face a tough test against Brentford. Leicester dominated the Red Devils, winning the match 4-2 at home.

However, Brentford will pose a serious threat in game-week 9. Even in their defeat against Chelsea, Brentford showed that they are no pushovers. They have made it difficult for every team they have faced so far this season and will be hoping for a win against Leicester.

They got a 3-3 draw against Liverpool. It was only Edouard Mendy's heroics that prevented them taking a point away from Chelsea as well.

Things can go either way with Leicester talisman Jamie Vardy in such good form. However, our guess is that neither side will truly dominate, with the match ending in a draw.

