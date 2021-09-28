Top 5 predictions for Juventus vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The second gameweek of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is packed with unpredictable fixtures. We have AC Milan taking on Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain going up against Manchester City, Porto hosting Liverpool, and finally, Chelsea making the trip to Juventus.

Both Chelsea and Juventus are capable of beating any team on their day, which adds a new dimension to this rivalry. They have faced each other four times in the UEFA Champions League, registering two draws and one win each. Interestingly, when push came to shove, it was Chelsea who came out on top. In the 2008-09 Champions League Round of 16, the Blues knocked Juventus out with an aggregate scoreline of 3-2.

They are set to add another chapter to their European rivalry this Wednesday, and we have some thoughts on it. Here are the top five predictions for Chelsea’s trip to Juventus.

#5 Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to start for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku in Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Hoping to solve their goalscoring woes, Chelsea bought Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020. Werner had an impressive resume but could not manage to carry his Leipzig form over to west London. Out of options, Chelsea broke the bank in 2021-22 to bring their former player Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

Traditionally, Werner is meant to play second fiddle to Lukaku. However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seems to be okay with playing them together from time to time. They combined well last weekend in the Premier League but could not save their side from a defeat to Manchester City.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Werner has been one of Chelsea's top performers today. Werner has been one of Chelsea's top performers today.

Tuchel could give the duo another shot at Juventus and hope they prove to be a bit more decisive in front of goal. This new, pacy system could catch Juventus off guard and break their lines, especially in transition.

#4 Federico Chiesa to be Juventus’ most important player

Federico Chiesa in Spezia Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Before Euro 2020, Federico Chiesa used to be one of the many promising Serie A players. Over the course of the tournament, he emerged as one of the best in Italy. Currently on loan from Fiorentina, Chiesa is slowly turning out to be an important piece in Massimiliano Allegri’s puzzle.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are set to go back in for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa after their initial approach was reportedly turned down by the Italian giants, per reports. Chelsea are set to go back in for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa after their initial approach was reportedly turned down by the Italian giants, per reports. https://t.co/fNFuf19Xw3

He is quick, packs a mean right foot, and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Against a team as capable as Chelsea, Juventus need someone who can decide the fate of a tie in a matter of seconds. And Chiesa is gradually proving himself to be that man. Chiesa will have an important role to play against Chelsea and we do not think he will disappoint.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar