Top 5 predictions for Liverpool vs FC Porto | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool are set to host FC Porto at Anfield in another highly anticipated fixture in the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's men have already qualified for the knockout stages but the Portuguese side are still alive and kicking for a place in the knockouts.

Porto have been impressive so far in the Champions League, occupying second spot in Group B with 5 points. Their only defeat came against Liverpool when they were thrashed 5-1 at home. Despite the defeat, Porto are still above Atletico Madrid and Milan in their group.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping for a repeat of their previous performance against Porto. The Reds will be confident after their strong showing against Arsenal in the Premier League, where they won 4-0. They are the standout performers in Europe, winning all four games to stay at the top with 12 points.

Liverpool vs Porto predictions

#5 Key absentees to be a concern for Klopp

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp will miss some of his key men due to injuries. James Milner, Harvey Elliot, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all surely out against Porto. Stars like Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi are also doubtful heading into the game, which leaves Liverpool very depleted.

Liverpool boast strong bench strength due to immense depth in their squad. However, they have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which might have propelled Klopp to make some changes. Rotations remain a key factor going forward due to the hectic schedule.

Unfortunately, Klopp will not be able to give his players any rest or rotate with the squad available to him at the moment.

#4 Porto to keep matters tight at the back

FC Porto v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Porto had a relatively good outing in the games against Atletico Madrid and Milan. The Portuguese team is usually extremely organized at the back and they showcased their defensive prowess in the Champions League barring one game.

Porto have suffered only one defeat in Europe so far this campaign, which came against Liverpool. They were humiliated in the match which ended 5-1 in favor of the Reds, resulting in a negative goal difference.

However, Porto will take great heart from the fact that they have conceded just one goal in three matches, excluding their clash against Liverpool. They are likely to take a defensive approach and hold their own to secure a point at Anfield.

