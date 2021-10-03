Top 5 predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City | Premier League 2021-22

As the Premier League returns to the scene, league leaders Liverpool will take on Manchester City in what will be their biggest match of the season so far. The Reds will host reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season and have scored 15 goals in their first six games to stay on top of the league. They were held to a 3-3 draw against Brentford in their last league match and Jurgen Klopp's men will try to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are second with just a point separating them from Liverpool. City have started strongly but they are far from perfect despite winning against Chelsea in their last Premier League game.

Liverpool have won just one out of their last seven matches against Manchester City, with last season's 1-4 defeat at Anfield still a fresh wound. Both teams have dominated the English top flight in the last few campaigns, sharing the honors of the last four seasons.

With the strongest rivals set to lock horns, here are the top five predictions for Manchester City's visit to Liverpool.

#5 James Milner to feature at right-back for Liverpool

Liverpool's first-choice right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is still sidelined with an injury. James Milner featured in Liverpool's midweek match against FC Porto, where they won 5-1. He will most likely again be deployed in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold versus Manchester City.

Milner is known for his tenacity, especially in defensive positions. He knows how to hold his position, absorb pressure and break opponent's rhythm.

But his deliveries and overlapping runs are not at the same level as that of Trent Alexander-Arnold. So it remains to be seen how a defensively minded Milner will help out Liverpool's front three in attack.

#4 Jack Grealish to be Manchester City’s most important player

Manchester City's record signing, Jack Grealish, has proved himself to be a constant attacking threat in the Premier League. He has two goals and two assists to his name after signing for Manchester City this summer.

He was held quiet in City's last encounter vs Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. But the 26-year-old has settled into Pep Guardiola's side very quickly. He has bolstered runs on the flanks and a penchant for finding his teammates makes him a threat to reckon with.

With the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Grealish can make life difficult for Liverpool defenders and tilt the game in Manchester City's favour.

