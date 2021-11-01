Top 5 predictions for Malmo vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea will look to extend their winning run when they meet Swedish side Malmo on Tuesday night. The Blues came out all guns blazing on matchday three against the same opposition at Stamford Bridge, outplaying the Swedish outfit on every front.

Following two underwhelming performances against Zenit and Juventus, Chelsea needed to please their fans. The Malmo game presented the Blues with the perfect opportunity to flex their muscles and show why they have a shot at defending their European crown.

Buoyed by Jorginho’s penalty brace and a goal each from Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz, Chelsea picked up a comfortable 4-0 win in eest London. Malmo, who are without a win in their UEFA Champions League group, will look for a better result at home. The odds are stacked against them but that does not necessarily mean it will be a drab contest.

Here are our top five predictions for Chelsea’s trip to Malmo in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

#5 Chelsea to step off the accelerator in the second half

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

A fortnight back, Chelsea recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over Malmo. Since then, they have registered wins over Norwich City, Southampton and Newcastle United across the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Saturday’s 3-0 win at Newcastle showed how prolific Chelsea can be on the road and they will back themselves for a similar outcome at Malmo.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC 32 clean sheets in Chelsea colours for Edou Mendy.



Class. 👏 32 clean sheets in Chelsea colours for Edou Mendy. Class. 👏 https://t.co/Gct8337Gxt

Considering how close the contest is in the Premier League, Chelsea could look to conserve energy against Malmo and secure a win as soon as possible. We expect the Blues to give Malmo everything they have in the first half and taper off in the second.

Chelsea’s defenders have more than enough to hold on to a lead against a struggling Malmo side.

#4 Malmo’s leaky defence to aid Chelsea attackers

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Malmo had to beat the likes of Riga, HJK Helsinki, Rangers and Ludogorets to book themselves a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage. However, since reaching the group stage, Malmo have been a shadow of their former selves.

They have conceded 11 times in the first three games without replying even once, which is disappointing for a team playing in the UEFA Champions League.

CLINTON @LilMoGh Malmo hasn’t scored in this UCL group stages and they will be playing against Current European best defensive team Chelsea



Chelsea full Time Clean sheet??? Malmo hasn’t scored in this UCL group stages and they will be playing against Current European best defensive team Chelsea Chelsea full Time Clean sheet???

Chelsea have a bucket load of injuries to worry about but Malmo just do not have enough to keep them contained. Don't be surprised if Malmo offer loads of space with little to no reinforcement at the back.

Also Read: Malmo vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar