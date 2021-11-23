Top 5 predictions for Manchester City vs PSG | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Last year’s finalists Manchester City will look to secure UEFA Champions League knockout football when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, who are at the top of Champions League Group A, sit a point ahead of PSG. A win on Wednesday night would see the Premier League champions sail into the Round of 16 with a game in hand.

The Citizens are capable of beating any team on their day, but so are the visitors. As a matter of fact, it was Paris Saint-Germain who came out on top in the reverse fixture, and comfortably too. Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi were enough to secure a 2-0 win for PSG in Paris.

Can Manchester City return the favor or will PSG do the double over the Sky Blues?

Here are our top five predictions for PSG’s highly-anticipated trip to the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Manchester City to revert to a traditional 4-3-3 formation with Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola is one of the most enigmatic coaches in world football. The former Barcelona boss loves to tinker with his squad and keep his contemporaries guessing. In the upcoming game against PSG, however, he is likely to go back to a tried and tested formula.

At the Parc des Princes in September, Pep Guardiola used a false nine system, instructing Raheem Sterling to act as the focal point of attack. The Englishman cut a frustrating figure at the top that night and was eventually subbed out.

With Ferran Torres ruled out with a foot injury and Gabriel Jesus returning to full training, we could see Manchester City go back to basics.

Expect Jesus to lead the line with Sterling and Phil Foden flanking the Brazilian.

#4 PSG to benefit from Kevin De Bruyne’s absence

Manchester City v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out for the PSG clash.

The Belgian operates as City’s creator-in-chief, meaning PSG midfielders could enjoy an easier day at the office this Wednesday.

B/R Football @brfootball Pep announces Kevin De Bruyne received a positive COVID-19 test while in Belgium and needs to quarantine for 10 days.



City’s games in the next 10 days:



▪️ vs. Everton

▪️ vs. PSG

▪️ vs. West Ham Pep announces Kevin De Bruyne received a positive COVID-19 test while in Belgium and needs to quarantine for 10 days. City’s games in the next 10 days: ▪️ vs. Everton ▪️ vs. PSG ▪️ vs. West Ham https://t.co/XOv11HmnrI

Marco Verratti, Gini Wijnaldum and Idrissa Gueye will look to put pressure on Ilkay Gundogan and co. and might peg them back a few times.

Manchester City’s midfield are still well-equipped to hurt PSG, of course, but they might not be at their ruthless best without their number 7.

Edited by Samya Majumdar