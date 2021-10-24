Top 5 predictions for Marseille vs PSG | Ligue 1 2021-22

One of the biggest fixtures in the French top flight will take place when Olympique de Marseille host PSG at the Orange Velodrome this weekend. There has been no shortage of high voltage fixtures this week and Marseille's encounter with PSG is mouthwatering to say the least.

Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille are third in the Ligue 1 table, having played a match less than the top two. With five wins, two draws, and two losses, they have accumulated 17 points from their nine league games. After a fabulous start to the season, Sampaoli's men have won only two of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, PSG have been ruthlessly dominant in the French top flight since surprisingly losing the title last season. Mauricio Pochettino's team are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 27 points with a massive lead of nine points.

PSG have the advantage against their rivals Marseille in the history of 'Le Classique'. After a sensational transfer window, the Ligue 1 giants have arguably the best squad in the whole of Europe. On that note, we will be giving our top five predictions of the epic rivalry.

Without further ado, here are our

Top five predictions: Marseille vs PSG.

#5 Dimitri Payet to play a part for Marseille

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Dimitri Payet is turning back the years under the tutelage of Jorge Sampaoli. The 34-year old has been constantly troubling opponents' defenses with his creative prowess upfront. With five goals and four assists in the French top flight, Payet has been one of the best players so far.

Squawka Football @Squawka Since the start of the 2017/18 season, Dimitri Payet has created more chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.You can't deny the talent. ✨ Since the start of the 2017/18 season, Dimitri Payet has created more chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.You can't deny the talent. ✨ https://t.co/ZdO5eTuYH5

Marseille has scored 18 league goals this campaign with Payet playing a part in 50% of those goals. The French attacking midfielder is known for his vision and breaks past defensive barriers with relative ease. It is difficult to keep an in-form Payet quiet and it is likely that he will again be decisive for Marseille.

#4 PSG's disorganized defense to be a concern

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Despite bolstering their squad with some world class signings, PSG are far from perfect. Pochettino is yet to find the perfect combination, especially for midfield and defense.

The Ligue 1 giants have conceded ten goals so far in Ligue 1. Although they have enough individual quality in their ranks, PSG are finding it hard to keep a clean sheet. Full-backs like Achraf Hakimi and Benat are more focused on their offensive approach, which does more harm than good at times.

siyasamkela🎗️ @siyamtitshana The only the PSG has is attack, defence and midfield are inexistent. The only the PSG has is attack, defence and midfield are inexistent.

With Sergio Ramos out with injury, PSG are in desperate need of a defensive leader. Marseille will be hoping to use their flaws to cause damage during their offensive approach.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra