Top 5 predictions for Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League

Following another gruesome international break, club football has returned to all of Europe’s top footballing nations. Now it's time for the UEFA Champions League to take centre-stage.

The first two UEFA Champions League gameweeks gave us a few surprises and a bucketload of drama. The third matchday, which is set to be played over Tuesday and Wednesday, is not expected to be an exception.

Today, we will take all matchday three fixtures into consideration and give you our top five predictions. From fallen giants to new empires, the story of the third UEFA Champions League Matchday is set to be a memorable one.

Now, without further ado, let us get to it.

#5 Ajax and Borussia Dortmund to play out the most exciting match of matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are two of the most exciting teams in the UEFA Champions League this season. New Dortmund coach Marco Rose has a knack for flamboyant football, and his Ajax counterpart Erik ten Hag is no different.

Both Dortmund and Ajax have won their last two UEFA Champions League matches, beating Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon comprehensively. Ajax, in particular, have been relentless in the opposition half this season in the UEFA Champions League. They put in five against Sporting before registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Besiktas.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have beaten Besiktas and Sporting by 2-1 and 1-0 margins, respectively. Ajax will fancy themselves a crucial win over Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund come up with a reply.

#4 Barcelona to bag their first Champions League win of the season

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Since the departure of the great Lionel Messi this summer, Barcelona have not had the best of times in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The 26-time La Liga champions are currently seventh in the league table and are yet to open their account in the UEFA Champions League.

They were beaten comprehensively by Bayern Munich and then Benfica, suffering 3-0 defeats on both occasions. Thankfully, the Blaugrana are determined and desperate to bounce back, and we see them getting maximum points on matchday three against Dynamo Kyiv.

B/R Football @brfootball ▪ Come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1

▪ Fati and Memphis run the show

▪ Coutinho scores first Barcelona goal since last November

▪ Aguero makes his long-awaited debut Barcelona show signs of life 😤 ▪ Come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1

▪ Fati and Memphis run the show

▪ Coutinho scores first Barcelona goal since last November

▪ Aguero makes his long-awaited debut Barcelona show signs of life 😤 https://t.co/1fX6Eu1mI0

Barcelona managed to beat Valencia in La Liga on Sunday night, with the likes of Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho leading the charge. While former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero also made his debut for Barcelona, Memphis Depay dispatched a confident penalty.

Barcelona look on course to turn their fortunes around in the Champions League and they will have the perfect opportunity this Wednesday against Dynamo Kyiv.

Edited by Samya Majumdar