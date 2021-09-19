Ligue 1 lacks the amount of intensity when compared to Europe's other top five leagues. This makes games that involve PSG, Lyon, Lille and Marseille a sacred one within France's top-flight football.

The Parisians are readying themselves to welcome Lyon this weekend as a part of Ligue 1's sixth matchday fixture.

In 31 previous 31 matchups, PSG have ended up on the winning side 21 times. Meanwhile, Lyon have had to settle for just six wins, while four encounters have ended in a draw.

PSG currently lead the Ligue 1 table with a perfect record, with 15 points in their bag. However, Lyon are struggling in seventh spot with just eight points.

Before PSG face Lyon in this weekend's fixture, let's take a look at five events that are likely to be happening during the match.

Top 5 predictions for PSG v Lyon in Ligue 1

#5 PSG to run rampage

PSG's attacking prowess is one of the best in the world

PSG's attacking prowess is not just one of the best in France or Europe but that in the world. The nine-time Ligue 1 champs have scored 16 goals in five league fixtures against Lyon's eight so far this season.

The same takes the Parisians' goal average to 3.20 as opposed to Lyon's 1.60. With players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria among others on their side, the Parc des Princes outfit can seemingly rain goals over any opponent.

Sportstar @sportstarweb



As per their current form, facing Lyon on their home turf puts PSG in a very comfortable position.

#4 Mbappe on the scoresheet again

Mbappe is the Ligue 1 top-scorer currently

PSG's constant firing gun Kylian Mbappe leads the Ligue 1 goalscoring list with four goals so far. Before the 2021-22 season had begun, the 22-year-old was strongly linked with Real Madrid.

However, much to the joy of the PSG faithful, the French international decided to stay at the Parc des Princes for at least until the end of the season. While all eyes were on the Messi-Neymar duo ahead of the current season, Mbappe started firing even before his peers could rekindle their partnership.

After failing to score in PSG's opening two fixtures, the former Monaco forward has been successful in finding the net in three consecutive Ligue 1 games. This also includes a brace that came against Reims.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Mbappe is recovering from a minor foot injury and is expected to make a mark versus Lyon.

