Top 5 predictions for PSG vs RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

On their third matchday in the UEFA Champions League, PSG are set to host RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes. While the Ligue 1 giants are top of the Group A table with four points in two games, RB Leipzig are yet to open their account. The German team have lost their first two opening fixtures and will be looking for their first victory in Paris.

PSG have shown their might with a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last UEFA Champions League match. But Mauricio Pochettino's side are far from being perfect, as evident from their draw against Club Brugge and their recent 2-0 defeat against Rennes in Ligue 1. With such a strong squad, the French giants would like to emphasize their superiority and demonstrate their strength against Leipzig.

Leipzig are enduring tough times under their new manager Jesse Marsch. The Bundesliga team have managed just three wins in their last 10 games in all competitions. Although Leipzig will be hoping to secure a point or three, it will be extremely tough against a team like PSG.

Today, we will give our predictions regarding the high voltage UEFA Champions League fixture. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at the

Top 5 predictions for the PSG vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League clash

#5 Christopher Nkunku to score for Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Christopher Nkunku is enjoying a sensational start to his campaign. The French forward has already racked up nine goals and four assists in all competitions. Four of those goals were scored in the UEFA Champions League.

Nkunku has scored all of Leipzig's goals in the UEFA Champions League so far and he would like to continue his explosive form. Up against the likes of Marquinhos and Kimpembe, it will not be easy for Nkunku to get his name on the scoresheet. Yet Leipzig's hopes will be for the former PSG youngster to make his mark in the match.

#4 PSG to dominate midfield battle

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It goes without saying that PSG are head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to the quality of their squad. Their midfield boasts world class players like Marco Verratti, who are bound to make life difficult for any opponent. It is unlikely that Leipzig will be an exception, considering the form they are in at the moment.

The French giants are yet to find the perfect balance but players like Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye are in great form. Moreover, PSG have immense depth and Pochettino will have quality players like Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum at his disposal. The quality difference between the two sides is significant and PSG will likely take advantage of their strength.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh